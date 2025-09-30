After the Phoenix Mercury eliminated the Minnesota Lynx, Napheesa Collier didn't hold back. On Tuesday, the 2024 MVP gave the WNBA leadership an earful during her exit interview.

“We have the best league in the world,” Collier said. “We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world. “Year-after-year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.”

As a result, Collier is waiting with anticipation to see if she will be hit with a fine by the league. Something she said very simply, “I expect to get fined” per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

Her outspokenness has been a central point throughout the season. Particularly, Collier has been a leading voice in the ongoing CBA negotiations. At the conclusion of this year, the WNBA collective bargaining agreement from 2020 expires. The players are in talks with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over a new revenue-sharing model, under which the players would receive a greater percentage of the generated revenue.

Among the other things included are roster expansion, increased benefits, and better working conditions. The deadline to reach an agreement is Oct. 31. If a deal is not reach, players have threatened to strike.

A notable highlight during the season was the players wearing “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts before the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Article Continues Below

Napheesa Collier's heightened visibility and leadership

Beyond her on the court success, Collier has emerged as a strong voice and presence. Currently, she holds the title of being the Vice President of the WNBPA executive committee. Additionally, she is one of the co-founders of the Unrivaled three on three league.

On the court, she averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. Off the court, she has devoted her time to various causes including racial justice, reproductive rights, and the growth of women's sports.

As a result, her profile has grown and will likely continue to grow.