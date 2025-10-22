Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season arrives at the absolute worst time for fantasy football managers. With six teams on bye and injuries piling up across the league, finding the right wide receiver plays becomes paramount to keeping your playoff hopes alive. The obvious starts like Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb will be locked into lineups, but this week demands deeper roster analysis and bold decisions on receivers flying under the radar. Making the right calls on fringe WR2s and WR3s could be the difference between victory and defeat during this brutal byemageddon stretch.

Start 'em wide receivers in fantasy football Week 8

Courtland Sutton, DEN (at DAL)

The Denver wideout has been remarkably consistent this season, finishing between WR10 and WR18 in four of his six games. Sutton remains Bo Nix's safety blanket in an offense that's finding its rhythm each week. The matchup against Dallas couldn't be more favorable, as the Cowboys defense has been virtually nonexistent, allowing 168.9 receiving yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game to wide receivers. With Dallas focusing defensive attention on containing Denver's rushing attack and defensive coordinator facing a hot Cowboys offense that could force Denver to throw more, Sutton should see plenty of volume. He caught six passes for 87 yards in Week 7 and made a crucial late-game reception that set up Denver's game-winning field goal. The combination of target share, quarterback trust, and a leaky secondary makes Sutton a must-start WR2 this week.​

Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. NYJ)

Joe Flacco has completely rejuvenated Higgins' fantasy value since taking over under center for Cincinnati. Over the last two weeks with Flacco, Higgins has hauled in 11 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, re-establishing his safe WR2 floor. Flacco has shown exceptional chemistry with both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, throwing five touchdowns without a turnover in his two starts. The Jets haven't allowed a passer to exceed 250 yards yet this season, but they've surrendered multiple four-touchdown games. Cincinnati's offense moves through the air like no other team, and with Sauce Gardner potentially dealing with a concussion, the secondary could be even more vulnerable. Higgins' consistent target volume combined with Flacco's willingness to feature him heavily makes him a confident start regardless of the matchup.​

Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at ATL)

Despite Miami's offensive struggles, Waddle has quietly been the WR15 in fantasy points per game this season. Over the last two weeks, he's finished as the WR8 and WR17 while seeing two red zone targets and maintaining a 24.6% target share since Week 5. He leads Miami with five deep targets and ranks sixth among all wide receivers in red zone targets. With Tyreek Hill out injured and Darren Waller potentially sidelined with a pectoral injury, Waddle becomes the unquestioned top receiving option. The Falcons secondary has been generous, and even with Tua Tagovailoa's recent struggles throwing six interceptions over his last two games, volume alone should carry Waddle to a solid fantasy day. The Dolphins offense essentially revolves around De'Von Achane and Waddle at this point, making him a volume-based WR2 play.​

Sit 'em wide receivers in fantasy football Week 8

Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. CHI)

Flowers has been frustratingly inconsistent this season, and Lamar Jackson's hamstring injury clouds his entire outlook for Week 8. The Ravens star receiver is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy wide receiver overall, averaging just 7.9 points per game. His last three games have produced only 17.2 total fantasy points, and he hasn't found the end zone since Week 1. Jackson didn't practice on Baltimore's bonus practice Monday after the bye week, which is extremely concerning heading into Sunday. If Jackson sits again, Flowers becomes nothing more than a desperation flex play at best. Even if Jackson does return, he may be limited or rusty after missing time. The target distribution in Baltimore spreads the ball too widely for Flowers to consistently reach WR1 status, creating boom-or-bust volatility that makes him difficult to trust in a must-win week.​

DJ Moore, CHI (at BAL)

Article Continues Below

The Bears offense has essentially begun phasing Moore out of the game plan, making him a risky proposition despite his name recognition. Moore has fallen to third in targets behind Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet, barely staying ahead of Luther Burden III who had more targets than Moore in Week 6 despite playing only 13 snaps. Chicago has invested heavily in young receiving talent with Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Burden, creating a target crunch that squeezes Moore's upside. He secured just three catches for 43 yards on five targets in Week 7, and the groin injury that hospitalized him after Week 6 adds another layer of concern. With Caleb Williams spreading the ball around and Ben Johnson clearly preferring the younger receivers, Moore's days as a reliable fantasy option appear numbered. The Ravens defense coming off a bye presents a tough matchup for a player whose role is shrinking by the week.​​

Quentin Johnston, LAC (vs. MIN)

Johnston's return from a hamstring injury in Week 7 was underwhelming, as he managed just two catches for 30 yards on six targets despite Justin Herbert throwing for a career-high 420 yards. The concerning part wasn't just the production but his target share, which dropped to a mere 11% in a game where the Chargers threw 61 passes. Both Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen significantly out-targeted Johnston, and even rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II saw more looks from Herbert. The Vikings matchup represents the worst remaining wide receiver-scoring opportunity on the Chargers schedule according to adjusted fantasy points allowed. While Minnesota did surrender over 100 yards each to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown in Week 7, their defense overall has been stout against the pass. Johnston's inability to command consistent targets even in a massive passing game raises serious red flags about his weekly floor, making him too risky to trust in Week 8.​

Sleeper wide receivers in fantasy football Week 8

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG (at PHI)

Robinson has seamlessly transitioned into the Giants' WR1 role with Malik Nabers out for the season, averaging 14.7 PPR points per game in contests without Nabers. He caught six passes for 95 yards against Denver's elite defense in Week 7, showcasing his rapport with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. With Darius Slayton also sidelined by a hamstring injury, Dart has no other viable receiving options, forcing Robinson into a massive target share. The diminutive receiver has become a yards-after-catch specialist, ranking sixth in that category across the league. Philadelphia's defense got torched by the Giants just two weeks ago in Week 6, and while they'll be motivated for revenge, Robinson's volume in a negative game script makes him a viable WR3 with upside. Robinson is rostered in only 54-67% of leagues despite being a team's clear number-one option, making him an excellent waiver addition.​

Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIN)

The veteran receiver has formed instant chemistry with Justin Herbert upon his return to Los Angeles, and defenses haven't adjusted yet. Allen caught 11 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets in Week 7, showcasing that he remains Herbert's trusted option in crucial situations. Opposing teams are currently focusing defensive attention on Ladd McConkey and stacking the box against the Chargers running game, leaving Allen matched against second and third cornerbacks where he's been dominant. His snap percentage has dropped into the 60s, but his efficiency with opportunities has been remarkable with three touchdowns through three games since returning. Allen's experience and route-running precision give him an advantage in finding soft spots in zone coverage, and Herbert clearly looks his way in key down-and-distance situations. While some regression from his touchdown pace is expected, his floor remains secure as a high-end WR3 with weekly upside.​

Xavier Legette, CAR (vs. BUF)

Legette exploded in Week 7 with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against the Jets, easily his best performance of the season. The breakout came largely because Sauce Gardner shadowed Tetairoa McMillan for most of the game, freeing Legette to work against lesser coverage. While skepticism about sustainability is warranted given his previous struggles, the opportunity could continue with Jalen Coker making his season debut and potentially drawing defensive attention alongside McMillan. Bryce Young's ankle injury that forced Andy Dalton into action creates uncertainty, but Dalton historically supported fantasy-relevant secondary receivers during his previous Carolina stint. Buffalo's defense has been strong, but they've allowed big plays to capable route runners who can create separation. Legette's 11 targets prove he's in the Panthers' game plan, and at just 6% rostered, he represents one of the few true lottery tickets available on waivers. The touchdown dependency and quarterback situation make him risky, but the ceiling makes him worth a shot in deeper formats.​