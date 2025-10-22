As fantasy football managers navigate the challenging Week 8 landscape, the tight end position presents both opportunity and peril. With six teams on bye—including elite options like Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, and Brock Bowers—the tight end pool has become significantly shallower. This creates a perfect storm where managers must dig deeper into their research to find viable options while also identifying which seemingly attractive plays could burn them. The key to success lies in understanding matchup dynamics, recent usage trends, and offensive schemes that favor tight end involvement. Let's break down the non-obvious tight end decisions that could make or break your fantasy week.

Harold Fannin Jr., CLE (vs. NE)

The rookie sensation out of Bowling Green has quietly emerged as one of the most consistent tight ends over the past month. With 32 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown through seven games, Fannin has carved out a legitimate role in Cleveland's passing attack. His connection with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel has been particularly strong, and with David Njoku potentially sidelined by a knee injury, Fannin could see even more targets against a Patriots defense that has been vulnerable to tight ends this season. In Week 7 against Miami, Fannin easily led the Browns in receiving despite difficult weather conditions, hauling in four catches for 36 yards on five targets.​

The Patriots rank among the more favorable matchups for tight ends, allowing consistent production throughout the season. Fannin's 16.5 percent target share over the past two weeks with Gabriel under center demonstrates his growing importance to the offense. What makes this start recommendation particularly appealing is Fannin's yards per route run efficiency of 1.57, which indicates quality targets rather than just volume-based production. Against a New England defense that struggles to cover athletic tight ends down the seam, Fannin represents an excellent TE1 option with upside beyond his current modest ownership levels.

Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB)

After three consecutive underwhelming performances with fewer than 30 receiving yards, Johnson exploded back onto the fantasy scene in Week 7 with five receptions for 79 yards on seven targets against the Bears. This resurgence came at the perfect time as fantasy managers desperately search for reliable tight end options during the brutal bye week stretch. Johnson's yardage total was his best since Week 1 of the season, and his target share jumped dramatically after weeks of being an afterthought in the Saints' passing game. What makes Johnson particularly appealing for Week 8 is his matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has been notoriously generous to tight ends all season long.​

The veteran tight end tied Chris Olave for the team lead in receptions while operating as the clear second option in receiving yards. Johnson's involvement was particularly encouraging considering both Taysom Hill and Foster Moreau were available, yet offensive coordinator Kellen Moore still prioritized getting Johnson involved. The Buccaneers have allowed consistent tight end production, making this an ideal bounce-back spot for Johnson to string together consecutive productive performances. His 4.05 PM matchup in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome provides a dome environment where the Saints can push the pace offensively.

Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CHI)

While Andrews remains one of the most recognizable names at the position, his 2025 season has been plagued by inconsistency and quarterback chaos. Through seven games, Andrews has managed just 29 yards per game with only two touchdown performances all season. The veteran tight end caught four passes for just 24 yards in Week 6 against the Rams, and his longest reception was a meager nine yards. With Lamar Jackson expected to return from his hamstring injury after the bye week, there's optimism that Andrews' production will improve. However, Week 8 represents a risky proposition despite the favorable Bears matchup.​

Andrews has been unable to generate explosive plays this season, with his ability to make big gains seemingly behind him. His target share remains solid, finishing tied for second on the team with six looks in Week 6, but the lack of efficiency makes him a touchdown-dependent option. The Ravens' offense has struggled mightily without Jackson under center, and while his return should help, Andrews may need more time to rebuild chemistry and rhythm. Fantasy managers who have better options should consider pivoting away from Andrews this week, particularly in formats where consistency matters more than ceiling outcomes.

Evan Engram, DEN (vs. DAL)

The Denver experiment with Engram has been disappointing through the season's first seven weeks. Despite offseason optimism that Sean Payton's system would unlock his athleticism, Engram has caught just 12 of 19 targets for 95 yards and one touchdown. More concerning is his snap share, which hasn't exceeded 50 percent in any game this season. Even in Week 5 when Engram finally scored his first touchdown in Denver, he played only 41 percent of the snaps with Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins both rotating heavily.​

The lack of a clear lead role in this tight end committee has completely capped Engram's production and fantasy appeal. His 31st ranking among tight ends in fantasy points per game tells the complete story—he simply isn't involved enough to warrant starting consideration. The Cowboys defense presents a middling matchup, and with Bo Nix spreading targets among multiple speedsters including Courtland Sutton, Engram projects as nothing more than a desperation dart throw. Until his usage meaningfully increases or the depth chart thins out through injury, Engram should remain on benches and waiver wires across all fantasy formats.

Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. CAR)

After missing Week 6 with an oblique injury, Kincaid is trending toward availability for Buffalo's Week 8 matchup following the bye week. The Bills desperately need their lead tight end back, as his absence was far more impactful than many anticipated. Kincaid currently leads Buffalo in receiving yards this season, and his role as Josh Allen's safety valve in crucial moments cannot be understated. Against the Falcons in Week 6 without Kincaid, the Bills' offense looked completely lost beyond Allen's 46-yard pass to Joshua Palmer on the opening play.​

The Carolina matchup represents an excellent get-right spot for both Kincaid and the Buffalo offense. The Panthers have struggled to pressure quarterbacks with just 11 sacks through seven games, which should give Allen plenty of time to work through his progressions and find Kincaid underneath. With the Bills riding a two-game losing streak and falling behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings, expect offensive coordinator Joe Brady to feature Kincaid prominently coming out of the bye. His 100 percent health status after the extra week of rest makes him a potential league-winner for managers who can snag him if he's somehow available.​

Jonnu Smith, PIT (vs. GB)

Pittsburgh's veteran tight end has been quietly effective through five games, posting 17 receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown. While those numbers may not jump off the page, Smith's consistency and role in the Steelers' offense make him an intriguing sleeper option. He has at least three receptions in four of five games played, demonstrating a reliable floor that's hard to find at the position. Smith's history against Green Bay is particularly encouraging, with 17 catches for 190 yards and one touchdown over his last four games against the Packers.​

The Sunday Night Football spotlight provides an ideal stage for Smith to deliver fantasy value in what projects as a competitive divisional-style matchup. The Steelers have utilized Smith effectively on third downs, where he's hauled in seven of his 17 receptions while converting crucial first downs. His 5.2 yards per reception average may seem modest, but it reflects his role as a chain-mover rather than a downfield threat. With Pat Freiermuth likely drawing more defensive attention after his two-touchdown performance in Week 6, Smith could find himself open in key situations. For managers searching for a low-owned tight end with a stable role, Smith represents an excellent streaming option with a safe floor and touchdown upside.