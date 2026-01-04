After Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick called out an anonymous player for one not knowing the defense, he's seeing a lack of focus amidst a struggling offense. The Lakers have dropped four of their last six games, but will look to build on a 128-121 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in their rematch on Sunday.

Redick revealed there's been a lack of organization on offense from plays not being executed properly to not being run at all, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“I don’t know what else to do. It’s just like that’s happening so consistently right now,” Redick said. “I chalk it up to the holidays.”

Luka Doncic (34 points, eight assists) and LeBron James (31 points, sis assists) led the Lakers to a seven-point win. They'll look to beat the Grizzlies in their rematch on Sunday.

LeBron James' Luka Doncic shoutout after Lakers win

Lakers guard Luka Doncic connected with LeBron James from half-court in the first half of Friday's win against the Grizzlies. JJ Redick watched the two's offense set the tone for the Lakers' offensive, which led to James calling Doncic his quarterback, following an impressive assist, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“One of the best quarterbacks and I'm a pretty good receiver, when it comes to that,” James said. “It's my job to not allow the defense to break that up or steal the ball. And he put it right on target, and made it a lot easier for me.”

Doncic, James, and the Lakers will look to hand the Grizzlies a second loss in two days.