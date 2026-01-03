California football secured a big return last offseason with Cade Uluave, who neared leaving Berkeley. But Cal's star linebacker makes a new decision amid the hire of Tosh Lupoi as head coach.

Uluave entered the College Football Transfer Portal Saturday, with Pete Thamel of ESPN confirming the move. Thamel predicts the All-Atlantic Coast Conference talent will hear from multiple suitors.

“Uluave will be one of the most coveted defensive players in the portal. He’s 6-1, 235 pounds and 21.0 career TFLs (tackles for a loss), six career sacks and three interceptions. He also had 11 pass deflections and two forced fumbles,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Yet, Uluave may hand the Golden Bears fanbase new “Calgorithm” material in 2026.

“He said a return to Cal is possible,” Thamel said. But “he’s weighing all options.”

Cade Uluave could play for NFL coach if he returns to Cal

Article Continues Below

Uluave thrived under Justin Wilcox and his odd man front.

Tupoi likely will install a different scheme via Oregon. Except he tabbed a past NFL assistant to run the defense at “Bear Territory.”

Michael Hutchings comes over via the Minnesota Vikings to serve as Lupoi's defensive coordinator. Hutchings was assistant defensive backs coach in the league, but is a high school teammate of Lupoi. He brings a background in coaching safeties.

Still, Uluave is likely to garner hefty attention in the portal. He's fresh off delivering a career-best 97 tackles in 2025 including 42 solo stops. Uluave also swatted a career-best four passes.

Teams in need of experienced LBs will aim to coax Uluave. It's likely Florida State will make a run — as the Seminoles hosted a high number of transfers once the portal opened during the first weekend of 2026.

UCLA is another one worth monitoring — as the Bruins have taken past Cal players before. Former Bears assistant Vic So'oto is now on board too with Bob Chesney's first staff.