The upset-seeking Phoenix Mercury tied their semifinals series against the league-leading Minnesota Lynx after winning Game 2 in overtime, 89-83, on Tuesday, stunning the packed Target Center.

The Lynx drew first blood in the best-of-five matchup on Sunday, 82-69. But in Game 2, the Mercury displayed enough poise in crunch time to complete the come-from-behind win and return home to Phoenix with their confidence at an all-time high.

Minnesota, which only lost 10 games in the regular season, looked poised to claim the victory after leading by double digits at halftime, 48-32. The Mercury, however, rallied in the second half, outscoring the Lynx, 47-31, to get back into the game. They then took control in overtime, 10-4.

Fans made their true feelings known after the Lynx blew Game 2.

“Lynx with a generational choke job,” said @Randojm_.

“LMFAO WHAT, the Lynx suck,” echoed @s4rahndipity.

@umdwbbfan posted a GIF to make fun of the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx once they got up by 20:pic.twitter.com/bToqIxgNPq — Brionna “Double-Double” Jones (@umdwbbfan) September 24, 2025

“I was having a sh**** day, and the Lynx made it worse,” wrote @wlovesoph, while also adding a GIF.

Article Continues Below

i was having a shitty day and the lynx made it worse pic.twitter.com/sblB7Ny3HA — sophia (@wlovesoph) September 24, 2025

A lot of bad hoops from the Lynx down the stretch. They got too comfortable, and that allowed the Mercury to start their comeback. Then the Lynx started playing panic hoops. (Kayla) McBride chucking 3s, (Courtney) Williams bad passing, bad defense at the perimeter. Just piss-poor decisions,” observed @osaslily.

“A disgraceful third (quarter) and gave up a 20-point lead? Why are the Lynx trying to cosplay the Seattle Storm?” joked @cmariepower.

Minnesota led by as much as 20 points in the third quarter but still failed to finish off Phoenix.

Satou Sabally led the Mercury with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had another near-triple-double with 19 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists.

Napheesa Collier starred for the Lynx with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, with Williams chipping in 20 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists.

Game 3 is on Friday at PHX Arena.