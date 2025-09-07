Four-time WNBA champion and former Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. The 36-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 draft and retired in January 2023.

Moore was one of the nine members inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. And for the occasion, she recreated an iconic Michael Jordan picture holding double the number of rings.

Maya Moore recreated Michael Jordan's iconic ring photo with her own 12 rings 🔥💍 (via @Jumpman23/ IG) pic.twitter.com/zQ2idZSD8a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Back in June 1998, MJ was seen posing with his six NBA championship rings back after winning his second three-peat with the Chicago Bulls. Moore, in an obvious throwback to the image, hit the same pose with a total of 12 rings.

These, along with her high school national title with Collins Hill, include four WNBA titles, two NCAA championships, two Olympic golds, and three high school state titles. Moore was one of the nine inductees this year.

Moore was selected alongside fellow WNBA legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, as well as former NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. Current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and the 2008 US Olympics Men’s team were other notable inductees for this year.

Moore, who was the 2014 WNBA MVP and the 2013 WNBA Finals MVP, spent her entire WNBA career playing for the Minnesota Lynx.

At the ceremony, Moore claimed that she was very happy with how her career had gone and simply did not have any desire to continue playing simply because she did everything she “could have possibly done and then did it again.”

“I’ve been to the mountaintop, right? And then we went to the mountaintop again, so I have no regrets as far as what I was able to enjoy and experience as a player while I played,” she said at the ceremony.