Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier ripped into WNBA leadership after her team’s elimination in the WNBA Playoffs against the Mercury. During her exit interview, she said: “We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world.” She added, “Year-after-year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.” The condemnations from the Lynx and Collier echo mounting frustration in the league’s inner circles.

"We have the best league in the world. We have the best fans in the world. But we have the worst leadership in the world." Lynx Napheesa Collier during her exit interviews 👀 pic.twitter.com/HcowAIFJ2C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Frustration deepened after Game 3 when coach Cheryl Reeve got ejected late in the semifinal and unleashed a profanity-laden tirade against officiating. She called the referees’ assignment “malpractice” and demanded changes in the leadership structure overseeing officials. The WNBA fined Reeve $15,000 and suspended her for Game 4. Meanwhile, coaches Becky Hammon and Stephanie White paid $1,000 fines each for publicly defending Reeve’s criticism.

Controversy also flared over a no-call that may have caused Collier’s injury. Reeve argued that officials ignored heavy contact, and Collier left Game 3 with a leg issue. NBA Officials defended the decision, but the incident only fueled frustration over inconsistency. The Lynx played without their star fully healthy and without their coach on the sideline, then lost Game 4 and bowed out of the WNBA playoffs.

Moreover, Collier viewed the exit as more than a disappointing end to the season. Instead, her remarks highlight a growing demand from players for accountability and transparency at the league level. In fact, stars and coaches continue to criticize leadership and absorb fines, keeping the spotlight on WNBA governance. Looking ahead, the Lynx and their fans now turn toward next season, yet Napheesa Collier’s words will continue to echo after the Mercury ended their playoff run, as the league faces mounting pressure to evolve.

The question now: will the WNBA finally listen, or what more drama will unfold?