Two of the league's top defenders, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks, faced off on Monday as the Houston Rockets hosted the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center.

They guarded each other in the early goings of the game, and in one instance, it was Thompson who got the better of Brooks.

After a defensive stop, the Rockets went on the break. Kevin Durant tossed the ball to Thompson, who immediately went downhill. Brooks tried to prevent him from driving. Thompson, however, dusted off Brooks with a bump before making the scoop layup.

The move displayed Thompson's improved physique and his fearlessness in attacking the rim. He has quickly developed into one of the league's best two-way players with his athleticism, quickness, and competitiveness.

With Alperen Sengun sitting out an extended period due to an ankle injury, the 22-year-old Thompson is expected to pick up the cudgels and be more productive.

Entering the game against the Suns, he is averaging career-highs of 18.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on top of 7.4 rebounds.

The 29-year-old Brooks, meanwhile, probably has an axe to grind with the Rockets, as the team traded him, along with Jalen Green, to the Suns in the offseason in exchange for Durant. Brooks was an integral part of Houston's run to the second seed in the Western Conference last season, but he still got shipped out.

The Rockets are down by a small margin against the Suns in the second quarter, as of writing. Thompson has four points, two rebounds, and two assists.