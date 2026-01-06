In the history of the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan is one of their greatest players. To this day, he is still involved with the organization, even if it means supporting a former teammate's son.

Recently, that was the case when Duncan made an appearance at TMI Episcopal High School in San Antonio to watch former teammate Monty Williams's son, Elijah, play, per JeffGSpursKENS5 of KENS 5.

Williams is part of the class of 2026 and recently committed to go to Baylor University. Monty Williams Sr. played with the Spurs from 1996 to 1998. In 1997, Duncan was drafted out of Wake Forest University.

Also, TMI Episcopal High School is where plenty of Spurs' players kids attended and played. Among them was Duncan's son, Draven. Additionally, Bruce Bowan's kids Ozmel & Ojani, attended the school. Plus, Williams Sr. is the current head coach of TMI and Elijah.

Throughout his career, Duncan helped put the Spurs on the map beginning in the late 1990s. Altogether, San Antonio won five NBA championships during Duncan's career (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014).

During the 1999 Finals, Duncan became one of the youngest Finals MVPs at 22.

In the process, Duncan became a two-time NBA MVP (2002, 2003), a 15-time All-Star, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

As of now, TMI Episcopal is 9-4.

Monty Williams has quite the pedigree as a player and coach

Williams was in the NBA from 1994 to 2003. In addition to San Antonio, he played for the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers. Williams has also held coaching stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, OKC Thunder, 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Detroit Pistons.

Williams was an assistant coach for Team USA in 2016 when they won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

In 2022, he was named the NBA Coach of the Year while with the Suns. Since 2024, Williams has been the head coach at TMI Episcopal.