Every team would love to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on its team, but New York Knicks owner James Dolan seems content with the current composition of his squad.

“I’ve never seen a locker room more copacetic … Leon can always overrule me, but I don’t see us making a big change,” Dolan said on Monday (via Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints). “We’ve got to build up this group…can win a championship.”

Not that Dolan doesn’t want the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player on the Knicks’ roster, but he understands that pulling off a trade to land Antetokounmpo would require major changes to a New York roster that is currently doing its job just fine.

Entering Monday, the Knicks own a 23-12 record, though they have lost three games in a row.

The Knicks have long been linked to Antetokounmpo. New York and the Bucks held talks in the summer before the 2025-26 season about a potential trade involving “The Greek Freak,” but that ultimately didn't result in a mega-transaction.

Antetokounmpo and his agent have reportedly spoken with Milwaukee about his future, and since he has not categorically said that he wants to finish his career with the only team he's played for so far in his NBA career, rumors of a potential trade are expected to continue swirling — especially with the 2025 NBA trade deadline looming.

As for the Knicks, they have a roster many believe can end the NBA title drought in The Big Apple — with or without Antetokounmpo. Led by the 1-2 punch of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, New York is widely considered a legitimate championship contender.