The Minnesota Lynx did not have good news when it came to star forward Napheesa Collier's injury ahead of Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA semifinals.

Collier's injury took place in the final minute of regulation during Game 3 on Friday night. She twisted her ankle as she fell after appearing to knock knees with Alyssa Thomas on the play. She was in visible pain as she had to go to the locker room, not returning for the final seconds.

The Lynx made an official announcement regarding Collier's injury on Saturday, per reporter Alexa Philippou. They stated it was a left ankle injury as she will miss Game 4 against the Mercury.

“Napheesa Collier has been ruled out for Game 4 with a left ankle injury, the Lynx announced,” Philippou wrote.

What lies ahead for Lynx after Napheesa Collier injury

The Lynx will sorely miss their best player in Napheesa Collier, who finished second in MVP voting behind A'ja Wilson.

Collier averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game throughout 33 regular-season appearances. In the playoffs so far, she produced 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, one steal, and a block per contest.

With Collier down for the count, Minnesota will need the likes of Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, and Natisha Hiedeman to handle more responsibilities on both sides of the ball. The team's campaign is on the line with the series being a best-of-five as the Mercury hold a 2-1 series lead after taking Game 3 at home. As the runners-up in the 2024 WNBA Finals, the Lynx have the talent to put a lot of pressure on Phoenix to finish them off. However, that task would be difficult without Collier's services.

The Lynx will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Mercury in Game 4. The contest will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.