Cheryl Reeve had a concerning injury update to reveal about Napheesa Collier after the Minnesota Lynx's 84-76 loss to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA playoffs on Friday night.

Collier's injury took place in the final minute of regulation. She twisted her ankle as she fell after appearing to knock knees with Alyssa Thomas on the play. She was in visible pain as she had to go to the locker room, not returning for the final seconds.

Reeve reflected on the loss after the game, per ESPN's Kendra Andrews. She didn't take questions from reporters but gave her thoughts on several topics about the game, including Collier's injury.

“She had her shoulder pulled out and finished again with her leg being taken out and probably has a fracture,” Reeve said.

Cheryl Reeve didn’t take any questions postgame. Instead, she spoke for two minutes on officiating, and called for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. She also said Collier had a “possible fractured” but specify what body part. pic.twitter.com/1jkMEmd8RX — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) September 27, 2025

How Napheesa Collier, Lynx played against Mercury

Article Continues Below

It's a tough injury for Napheesa Collier to suffer, especially with the Lynx's season at stake after the Game 3 loss.

Reporter Dana Scott provided another update on Collier, saying the star forward was using a wheeled scooter during postgame. For her to be doing that puts her at risk of not taking part in Game 4 and beyond.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf in the loss, including Collier. She finished with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. She shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. Natasha Hiedeman led the team in scoring with 19 points alongside three assists and two steals. Meanwhile, Courtney McBride had 14 points and five rebounds while Kayla McBride provided 12 points and five assists.

The Lynx will fight to keep their season alive when they face the Mercury in Game 4. The contest will take place on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.