The 2025 WNBA season marks a pivotal moment for the Minnesota Lynx as they enter the postseason with high expectations and a legacy to uphold. As one of the league’s most dominant franchises, the Lynx are poised to claim their place at the top of the WNBA hierarchy. A blend of veteran leadership, emerging stars, and a top-seeded finish in the regular season places the Lynx in a prime position to make a deep playoff run.

The Lynx's first test comes against the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s newest expansion team, making its postseason debut in its inaugural campaign. The matchup may appear lopsided on paper, but the unpredictability of the playoffs often brings the most thrilling outcomes. Let's dive into a series of bold predictions for the Lynx’s playoff journey, including their first-round encounter with the Valkyries, the challenges ahead, and their potential championship redemption.

1. The Valkyries push the Lynx to Game 3

Despite entering the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed, the Lynx will face an unexpectedly difficult challenge in the first round. The Valkyries, despite being a new franchise, have managed to secure a playoff berth in their debut season, demonstrating how impressive their competitiveness and cohesion are. The Valkyries are more than capable of pushing the Lynx to a full three-game series, and while Minnesota has superior talent and playoff experience, Golden State's lack of expectations and invigorated roster may work in its favor.

Expansion teams often play with a unique freedom, unburdened by pressure or previous achievements to live up to. It's entirely possible that the newcomers rally behind the crowd during their homestand in Game 2 and steal a win with hot perimeter shooting and aggressive defensive schemes. Minnesota will likely still win the series, but not before the Valkyries expose some vulnerabilities that more seasoned squads might later exploit.

2. Napheesa Collier wins Finals MVP

A central figure in Minnesota’s playoff aspirations is Napheesa Collier, whose 2025 regular-season MVP campaign has firmly planted her as a frontrunner in the conversation. Collier will continue to elevate her play to historic levels in the postseason after joining the exclusive 50-40-90 club (shooting 50% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and 90% from the stripe) following her return from an extended injury absence.

Collier's versatility as a scorer, rebounder, and defender makes her an invaluable asset, and her leadership will be critical in high-pressure moments. In the opening series against the Valkyries, Collier's ability to control the pace, dominate matchups, and hit timely shots will serve as the backbone of Minnesota’s title campaign. More importantly, her excellence will set the tone for the rest of the roster to follow.

3. Role players will end up carrying

While stars often carry teams deep into the playoffs, championships are won through depth and balance. The Lynx possess one of the more well-rounded rosters in the W, and several of their role players will have breakout performances throughout the postseason. Natisha Hiedeman, a steady contributor during the regular season, is a candidate to become a playoff X-factor. With her quickness and perimeter shooting, Hiedeman could become a reliable secondary scorer, especially when opponents focus their defenses on Collier.

Likewise, players like Jessica Shepard and Alanna Smith offer versatility and hustle plays that can swing momentum in the Lynx's favor during key moments. Hiedeman, Shepard, and Smith can explode off the bench, and the contributions of these mostly unsung heroes will prove vital as Minnesota advances through increasingly difficult matchups.

4. Defensive will outshine the offense

The age-old phrase “defense wins championships” remains true in the WNBA, and the Lynx have been one of the teams that have embraced this the most throughout the season. Minnesota’s defense will be the defining factor in their playoff run. Their ability to stifle opposing offenses in the halfcourt, protect the rim, and force turnovers will give them a distinct edge against high-scoring teams.

In their first-round series against the Valkyries, Minnesota’s defense is expected to shut down Golden State’s three-point attack and hold them back from beyond the arc. As the playoffs progress, the Lynx will use their disciplined rotations and physicality to neutralize their more seasoned opponents' strengths. Their defensive dominance will help them win low-scoring, grind-it-out games and give the Lynx a foundation that can withstand cold shooting performances or any other slumps.

Although Golden State will likely fall in the first round, the expansion team's outing against Minnesota will be anything but disappointing or boring. Making the playoffs in an inaugural season is a rare feat in professional sports, and facing off with the WNBA's best squad in the Lynx will only enhance the Valkyries' credibility. A strong showing from the Valkyries will act as a springboard for both their and the Lynx's future success. Golden State's young core will capture national attention and generate optimism for years to come, exiting the playoffs with momentum and ready to retool and build a sustainable contender, while the Lynx advance to take on even tougher matchups after a formidable challenge.

The Lynx’s postseason chances are surrounded by optimism, but no playoff journey is without its potential pitfalls. The ever-present risk of injury is always a potential danger, and if Collier or another key starter goes down, the team’s depth would be tested significantly. As the top seed, the Lynx may also fall into the trap of underestimating their opponents, particularly early on.

Additionally, superstar performances from opposing players like A’ja Wilson or Breanna Stewart could tilt close games away from Minnesota. These risks don't invalidate Minnesota's chances of snatching this year's title, but they are important context for the challenges that lie ahead. The Lynx will need to remain focused, adaptable, and resilient to avoid being derailed on their path to a WNBA championship.

Assuming Minnesota survives the initial challenge posed by Golden State and navigates the semifinals successfully, the Lynx will return to the WNBA Finals and avenge last season's heartbreaking defeat by winning it all this time. Their path will not be easy, as they could possibly face either the Las Vegas Aces or the New York Liberty in the championship round, and both teams boast stacked rosters with superstar talent, but the Lynx are uniquely equipped to compete with either.

Minnesota's combination of veteran leadership, playoff-tested coaching, and elite two-way play gives the elite team a formula for success. In this scenario, Minnesota will win the Finals series with Collier earning Finals MVP honors. The clinching game, played on the road, will see the Lynx overcome their opponent through suffocating defense and timely shooting. The championship will mark the franchise’s fifth title and solidify its resurgence as a modern WNBA dynasty.

The 2025 WNBA Playoffs present a golden opportunity for the Lynx to reestablish themselves as the league’s premier franchise. While their first-round matchup against the Valkyries may seem like a mismatch on paper, it will serve as an early test of Minnesota’s resolve and adaptability. Through the dominant play of stars like Napheesa Collier, the emergence of key role players from the bench, and an unwavering commitment to defense, the Lynx are sure to survive that initial test and advance all the way to the Finals. Along the way, they will face moments of doubt, pressure, and adversity, but these challenges will only sharpen their focus.

In the end, Minnesota will hoist its fifth franchise WNBA championship trophy, heading into the future with the trophy held high and its future shining bright. The 2025 playoffs may go down as a defining chapter in the franchise’s story as the squad marks a glorious return to the pinnacle of women's basketball, signaling an exciting evolution of the sport and league moving forward.