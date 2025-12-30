The college football transfer portal is set to open in just four days, and while many of the top 2025 breakout stars have already revealed their intentions, several elite skill-position players are still finalizing their next move after standout seasons.

One of the most intriguing names to watch is North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins, whose breakout freshman campaign has put him squarely on the radar of multiple power programs. According to an On3 report, Hawkins is already drawing interest from some of college football’s biggest brands.

“A trio of schools is being mentioned in conversations for the top available transfer portal running back to this point: Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State,” On3's report stated. “If he lands with the Cowboys, it would be a reunion with former North Texas head coach Eric Morris. He totaled 1,804 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025 as a true freshman.”

Hawkins’ production backs up the attention. He finished strong in rushing yards with 1,434 while leading the FBS with 25 rushing touchdowns. He also proved to be a versatile weapon, adding 32 receptions for 370 yards and four more scores. All of it came as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound back from Shawnee, Oklahoma, collected an impressive list of honors, including AAC Rookie of the Year, first-team all-conference, Walter Camp second-team All-American status, and Offensive MVP of the New Mexico Bowl.

That bowl performance served as a final showcase. Hawkins rushed 30 times for a season-high 198 yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing through the air in a thrilling 49-47 win over San Diego State.

North Texas enjoyed a historic year, winning a program-record 12 games, with an offensive explosion that has triggered major changes, including head coach Eric Morris departing for Oklahoma State amid heavy interest and a wave of key contributors preparing to enter the portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, top receiver Wyatt Young, and Hawkins are among the many Mean Green players expected to explore new opportunities.

Meanwhile, for Hawkins, the Oklahoma State presents a logical and more appealing option due to Morris’ arrival and Hawkins’ proximity to campus, though Texas and Oklahoma offer immediate national exposure and playoff contention.

With elite production, youth, and versatility on his side, Hawkins is poised to become one of the portal’s most impactful additions once his decision timeline comes into focus.