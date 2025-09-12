The Minnesota Lynx star, Napheesa Collier, finished off a historic 2025 regular season by joining one of the most exclusive clubs in basketball history. On Thursday night, Collier led the Lynx to a 72-53 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, finishing the season with a 50/40/90 shooting split, 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 91% from the free throw line.

She becomes only the second WNBA player to accomplish this feat, following Elena Delle Donne in 2019, and the first to do so while averaging over 20 points per game. Collier averaged an impressive 22.9 points per game this season.

In the regular season finale, Collier recorded 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals over 28 minutes, while shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 3-of-4 from deep. She had entered the game knowing precisely how many three-pointers she needed to reach the milestone and the minimum percentage required.

“I'm a very goal-oriented person, so when I accomplish those it feels good. I kind of cut it close for the last game of the season,” Collier said, according to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve pushed Collier to expand her three-point game, setting a minimum threshold each night to elevate her ceiling, a strategy that clearly paid off.

Collier’s 2025 campaign was remarkable on both ends of the floor. Offensively, she shot 52.6% from the field and 39.2% from three, while averaging 23 points per game (second in the league) and 7.4 rebounds per game (ninth in the league). Defensively, she averaged 1.6 steals (third in the league) and 1.6 blocks (fifth in the league) per contest, underscoring her all-around impact. Collier also became the third player in WNBA history to record at least 700 points, 50 steals, and 50 blocks in a single season.

The Lynx entered Thursday’s contest with the best record in the WNBA, finishing 34-10, tying the 2023 Las Vegas Aces for the most wins in a regular season. With the win, Minnesota secured the No. 1 seed for the playoffs and homecourt advantage throughout. The victory also locked the Valkyries into the No. 8 seed, setting up a first-round matchup between the two teams. Minnesota went 4-0 against Golden State in the regular season and will look to carry that dominance into the postseason.

Off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman contributed 21 points in 25 minutes, and Jessica Shepard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Defensively, the Lynx limited the Valkyries to just 28.8% from the field and 11.1% from three-point range, continuing their season-long trend as the league’s top defensive team.

Collier, who will turn 29 later this month, has now reached another milestone in a career already highlighted by five All-Star selections and the MVP of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Last season, she led the Lynx to the WNBA Finals, falling to the Liberty in five games. With her historic shooting performance and leadership this year, Collier appears closer than ever to securing both the MVP and the championship that have eluded her.

The Lynx, as the top seed, will face the eighth-seeded Valkyries Sunday at Target Center, with the winner of the best-of-three series moving on to the semifinals.