After an exhibition matchup against Greece, the Latvia and Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis revealed he'd consider returning to Europe, where his professional basketball career began. From 2012 to 2015, he played for Sevilla in Spain before entering the NBA Draft. Porzingis teased an MMA career after the NBA earlier this summer. However, he didn't dismiss the possibility of continuing his basketball career across the pond.

After Latvia's 104-86 loss to Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece, a reporter asked Porzingis if he'd consider coming back to Europe, per Basket News.

“Sure, sure, why not?” Porzingis said. “I mean, I haven’t really given it too much thought, but just seeing some of the clubs here in Greece, you know, the atmosphere here for the games and stuff would be a really, really unbelievable atmosphere to play in.”

When a reporter followed up on the possibility of Porzingis playing for a Greek club team, he didn't rule it out.

“Possibly, possibly, but I would have to look at everything,” Porzingis added. “And who knows, who knows. I love the fans here and I love the rivalry they have here, so who knows.”

Porzingis finished with seven points and four rebounds in the exhibition. Antetokounmpo led Greece with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis teases MMA career after NBA

Hawks veteran Kristaps Porzingis says the expectations are set high as he begins a new chapter in Atlanta. Months after his trade from the Celtics, Porzingis also talked about his future plans outside of the NBA.

He talked about his passion for MMA. A new product Porzingis has in the works, he said, per Basketball Peer.

“MMA is a sport that is very close to my heart. Number one in terms of viewing,” Porzingis said. “It is something that I am passionate about, which is why I decided to participate in a new MMA project. Everything is still in progress – when we get closer to the final result, I will be able to tell you more.”

Porzingis also revealed he played other sports throughout his offseason.

“This summer I played a little tennis and padel tennis — very good sports in the summer, especially in the fresh air,” Porzingis added. “I have also tried my hand at MMA, but I promised one of the clubs I represented that I would not do it during my career. I am ‘saving up’ to start an MMA career after the bass (laughs).”

Latvia will face Turkey next Wednesday.