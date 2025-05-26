Nneka Ogwumike achieved an impressive feat during the Seattle Storm's matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday night.

In 29 minutes of action, Ogwumike was dominant on the offensive side of the ball. She finished with a stat line of 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal. She shot 10-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

The bucket she made with three minutes to go in the second quarter proved to be significant. It allowed her to move up to the ninth spot on the WNBA's all-time points list with 6,576 career points, passing Candace Parker in the process.

A look at the bucket that moved Nneka into 9th ⬇️ https://t.co/ldsk2h1Nxa pic.twitter.com/Apc62tdKzc — WNBA (@WNBA) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Nneka Ogwumike, Storm played against Aces

Nneka Ogwumike's performance played a significant role in the Storm blowing out the Aces 102-82 on Sunday.

Seattle was red-hot with their shot selection throughout the course of the game. They made 60% of their total shot attempts, including 50% from three. They also set the tone early tone, dominating Las Vegas 58-36 after the first 20 minutes of action.

Five players scored in double-digits on Seattle's behalf in the win, including Ogwumike. Erica Wheeler had a strong display of 21 points, seven assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block. She shot 8-of-11 overall, including 3-of-5 from downtown. Gabby Williams followed suit with 12 points and five rebounds, Ezi Magbegor put up 12 points and seven rebounds, while Skyler Diggins provided 10 points and eight assists.

Seattle improved to a 3-1 record with the win. They went up to the second spot in the Western Conference standings, trailing the Minnesota Lynx by one game. They also have the third-best record in the league after four games, joining the Lynx and New York Liberty, the defending WNBA champions.

The Storm will look to continue their winning momentum in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Lynx on May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.