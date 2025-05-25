The Las Vegas Aces' newest star Jewell Loyd originally made a name for herself in the WNBA as a member of the Seattle Storm. Now, she'll be heading back to face her former squad for the first time since requesting a trade in 2024, and recently, Loyd opened up to ESPN about her mindset surrounding her Seattle return.

“It's another game for us,” Loyd began. “I'm focused on what we're trying to do. Obviously, I have family in Seattle as well, so it's always nice to see family when you can.”

Loyd also described the impact she felt she left on the Storm franchise and how she hopes the fans receive her.

“I don't think you could look at Seattle and not think of us three, as well as Lauren Jackson, as players who came in as young adults and kind of grew up into mature women,” Loyd said. “I think that's really cool to be a part of that.”

The “Gold Mamba” was a part of Seattle's iconic trio, which included legend Sue Bird and five-time All-Star Breanna Stewart, that brought two championships to the city in three years.

“I think I tried to lay the foundation for what a championship team looks like, a championship player,” Loyd said. “I think that's the same for me, Stewie and Sue. We all talk about it ourselves. We really left our mark.”

Jewell Loyd returns to where it all began. In Seattle, she became:

➡️ Rookie of the Year: 2015

➡️ All-Rookie Team: 2015

➡️ 2x WNBA Champion: 2018, 2020

➡️ 6x WNBA All-Star

➡️ All-WNBA First Team: 2021

➡️ All-WNBA Second Team: 2016, 2023

➡️ All-Star Game MVP: 2023

➡️ Scoring… pic.twitter.com/UfWj5GQgSB — WNBA (@WNBA) May 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Loyd's tenure with the Storm began to change when she accused the organization's coaching staff of harassment and bullying. After the W conducted an external investigation into Loyd's complaint and claimed it found no violations, the 31-year-old became of the blockbuster trade that sent Kelsey Plum to Los Angeles and moved her away from the team she'd spent her whole professional career playing for.

“Once the request was made, I didn't really have a say,” Loyd explained. “Everything kind of worked out, and I got to a place I wanted to be, with people who I know and an organization that is a contender.”

Although it's still early into her time with the Aces, and she admits she's still settling in, Loyd may have found the “fresh start” she was looking for.

“I think a lot of it is adjustments,” Loyd concluded. “I think we're seeing that throughout practice and learning a lot more terminology for me, seeing where I can have my influence on both ends of the floor. I'm in a really good spot. I'm loving the game.”

Loyd's return to Seattle to face the Storm alongside her Aces squad will tip off at 6 p.m. ET.