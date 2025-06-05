Seattle Storm center Li Yueru addressed her reported trade request on Wednesday, expressing her affection for the team while acknowledging her desire for more playing time. Her request comes on the heels of the WNBA opening an investigation into the Storm's coaching staff.

“I don’t want to be a bad or weird person,” Li said in a tweet shared by reporter Percy Allen on X, formerly Twitter. “I love this team. I’d love to stay here because I’m so happy every day. When I only play with 3-4 minutes in a game, that’s a bit sad for me. I hope I can feel happy and excited every day, and I hope I can get some more time.”

Li’s comments come after multiple reports earlier this week suggested she had formally requested a trade from the Storm. She clarified that her primary reason for coming to the United States was to play basketball and that the team environment has been supportive and positive.

“I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball. This team is really perfect,” Li said. “This is the best team I’ve ever been on. We have the best post player in the world, we have four post players and I don’t feel I have enough time.”

Article Continues Below

Li added that despite making many new friends and enjoying her teammates, playing time remains her top priority.

“I’m really happy and appreciate many different teammates. I make many new friends … staff and coach. They really make me feel happy, and I’m so glad for that,” she said. “But playing is really important, almost like the most important thing for me.”

The 6-foot-7 center, who joined Seattle from the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason, has played sparingly so far in 2025. Her trade request follows earlier concerns about the Storm’s coaching staff, which is currently under investigation by the WNBA and league security after allegations of harassment and bullying last year.

It’s not yet clear whether Li’s trade request is related to the ongoing investigation. While the coaching probe is reportedly separate, it adds to a season of off-court turmoil for the Storm, who also lost veteran Jewell Loyd. Loyd requested a trade from the Storm and ultimately landed with the Las Vegas Aces this season.