After avenging an early loss with a 75-70 victory over the Seattle Storm on June 1, the Las Vegas Aces filed an official complaint to the league. The Aces alleged that a member of the Storm's coaching staff cursed at one of their players, forcing the WNBA to intervene.

The WNBA is not launching a full investigation but is “following up” on the allegation, per ESPN. The allegation did not name a specific coach or player. The specific details of the supposed incident were also not made public.

The allegation surfaced shortly after reports claimed that the WNBA was investigating the Storm's coaching staff. Those rumors came after Seattle center Li Yueru requested a trade due to her lack of playing time. However, the ESPN report refutes those claims.

Regardless of how the situation unfolds, the Storm's coaching staff continues to fall under scrutiny. They faced their biggest issue in the 2024-2025 offseason when star guard Jewell Loyd requested a trade, claiming the Noelle Quinn-led staff “harassed and bullied” her. The team subsequently dealt Loyd to the Aces in a three-team deal that also sent Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Quinn, 40, has been the head coach of the Storm since 2021. She took over when her predecessor, Dan Hughes, retired after stepping away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before assuming head coaching duties, Quinn was an assistant under Hughes from 2019 to 2021.

Storm enduring up-and-down 2025 season

Coaching controversy aside, the Storm have gotten off to an inconsistent start to the 2025 season. Seattle started off hot, going 3-1 in its first four games. However, they recently ended an ensuing three-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Wings, moving them to 4-4 through eight games.

As the Storm adjust to life without Loyd, the team has ridden the hot hand of veteran point guard Skylar Diggins. The 34-year-old leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 assists per game. Her assist numbers rank fifth in the WNBA.

Diggins is complemented by Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams, who have both gotten off to mediocre starts. Ogwumike, 34, is currently averaging her lowest point total since the 2021 season. However, all three stars continue to thrive on defense, where the team truly makes its money. Through the first two weeks, Seattle currently ranks in the top five in points allowed, opponent field goal percentage and opponent points in the paint.