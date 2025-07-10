The Seattle Storm addressed their glaring need for guard depth just as the midway point of the 2025 WNBA season approaches. In between matchups with the Connecticut Sun, Seattle signed longtime Indiana Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell, who began the year with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm announced their signing of Mitchell on their social media pages Thursday morning. The 30-year-old guard averages 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in her 10-year career, seven of which were spent with the Fever.

Mitchell is averaging 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 16 games with the Aces in 2025. She started two games in June when star center A'ja Wilson was out due to injury. Despite playing a key role off the bench, Las Vegas waived Mitchell in late June to complete their trade for NaLyssa Smith.

Mitchell will immediately provide depth to a Seattle team that lacks depth. Behind starting guards Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler, the Storm previously lacked consistent backcourt contributors on their roster. Only third-year guard Zia Cooke received regular minutes off the bench, with the oft-injured Lexie Brown fluctuating in and out of the rotation.

Storm look to get back on track with Tiffany Mitchell

If Mitchell can immediately join the team, she would get to face the Sun, the organization she was a part of for the 2024 season. Whenever she is available, her depth will provide immediate relief for a veteran Storm team that seems to be running on fumes of late.

Seattle started the year with an impressive 3-1 record, but has gone just 9-7 in the games since. They are 3-3 in their last six games, including an embarrassing 10-point loss to the Sun on Wednesday. The Storm entered the game off a big win over the New York Liberty, but handed Connecticut just its third win of the year.

Though just halfway through the year, four of the Storm's top eight rotational players — Diggins, Wheeler, Nneka Ogwumike and Alysha Clark — are 34 or older. While all are used to the daily grind of a WNBA season, some have not been asked to play as many minutes as they have been given in years. Wheeler, in particular, is averaging 26.9 minutes per game after playing just 14.0 in 2024.