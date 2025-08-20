The Orlando Magic’s offseason took another turn Tuesday as the franchise lost its best perimeter shooter of the past three years. Forward Caleb Houstan has signed with the Atlanta Hawks, ending his tenure in Orlando.

Houstan, 22, joined the Magic as the No. 32 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Over three seasons, he carved out a role as a reliable long-range threat, appearing in 168 games and averaging 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

During the 2024-25 season, Houstan delivered the most efficient shooting stretch of his career. He averaged 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game across 58 contests, six of which were starts. He posted a career-best 42.1% from the field and 40% from three-point range in 13.6 minutes per outing.

His play after the All-Star break highlighted his impact as a specialist. Houstan shot 50.7% from three over that span, the second-highest mark in the NBA among all players.

One of his standout moments came during a March loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from deep and matched a career-high with four steals in 27 minutes. His career-best performance remains a 25-point outburst on 7-of-14 from three in an overtime win against the Hawks during the 2023-24 campaign.

Magic adjust to Caleb Houstan’s exit as Hawks bolster frontcourt depth

Article Continues Below

The departure marks a significant change for a Magic roster that had leaned on Houstan’s efficiency to balance its offense. Orlando has been active this summer, most notably acquiring guard Desmond Bane in a Father’s Day trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. While Bane strengthens the backcourt, the loss of Houstan removes a consistent shooter from the forward rotation.

The Hawks, meanwhile, continue to reshape their roster after missing the playoffs last season. Houstan’s arrival adds depth to a frontcourt that has already seen the additions of Kristaps Porzingis through a trade with the Boston Celtics and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a multi-team deal with the Timberwolves.

Atlanta’s moves follow a similar pattern to Orlando’s active offseason. Both teams appear intent on building competitive rosters to climb the Eastern Conference standings in 2025.

The Magic and Hawks will meet on Oct. 24 at the KIA Center in Orlando for their first matchup of the 2025-26 season. The teams split their season series last year, with Atlanta taking the finale 117-105.

Houstan’s signing underscores the ongoing shifts across the conference, with both franchises seeking to strengthen their perimeter presence. For Orlando, it closes the chapter on a young forward who steadily improved his shooting efficiency and carved out a niche as the team’s most dependable threat from long distance.