The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprising decision regarding pitcher Eric Lauer after Shane Bieber returned from the injured list. Manager John Schneider confirmed that Eric Lauer will be available out of the Blue Jays bullpen this weekend. The move comes as the team reshapes its pitching plans to accommodate Bieber’s return to the rotation.

John Schneider emphasized that this is not a permanent shift for Lauer. Moreover, he clarified that the situation remains flexible and could change from week to week. In doing so, the Blue Jays want to keep their options open while balancing the workload of their starters. For now, Lauer will be the first to take on a different role as the pitching staff adjusts.

Meanwhile, Lauer, who has been primarily used as a starter, will now have an opportunity to showcase his versatility. Additionally, his ability to handle multiple innings out of the bullpen gives Schneider more flexibility when managing matchups late in games. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays still value him as part of the starting rotation. This short-term adjustment simply allows the team to maximize depth while easing Bieber back into action.

The return of Shane Bieber adds a major boost to the Blue Jays’ rotation. Bieber, a former Cy Young Award winner, brings consistency and reliability on the mound. With his re-entry, the team gains a proven starter who can stabilize the pitching staff as the postseason race heats up.

Schneider explained that decisions like this are about maintaining balance and keeping arms fresh. By shifting Lauer temporarily, the Blue Jays can test bullpen options without committing to long-term changes. It also provides Lauer the chance to stay sharp while awaiting his next starting opportunity.

As the Blue Jays push deeper into a critical stretch of the season, managing pitching depth will be essential. Whether Eric Lauer returns to the rotation soon or continues in a swing role will depend on performance, health, and weekly needs.