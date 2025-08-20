The Utah Mammoth have a new moniker, after spending last season as the Utah Hockey Club. Now, they look to make their first playoff appearance in Utah. The franchise missed the playoffs by just seven points in 2024-25, but with their offseason moves, combined with a few breakout players, a playoff berth could be on the horizon.

The front office made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, as the Buffalo Sabres sent JJ Peterka to the Mammoth for Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan. They also have players coming off mammoth seasons. Clayton Keller set a career high in points in 2024-25, amassing 90 points by lighting the lamp 30 times and adding 60 assists. Logan Cooley also took a major step in his second full season. After scoring 20 goals and 24 assists in his rookie season, he improved to chip in 25 goals and added 40 helpers in 24-25.

As Utah finished just outside of the playoffs, they were still a quality team. Multiple players broke out in 2024-25, and a new set is primed to do the same in 2025-26 as the team makes its playoff push.

Sean Durzi is ready to return from injury

Sean Durzi looked primed to break out in 2024-25. He had shown a continued improvement year after year. Durzi was the No. 52 overall pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft. He would not end up playing for the Leafs, but would be traded to the Los Angeles Kings organization. He broke into the NHL with the Kings in 2021-22, playing two seasons there before being moved to the Arizona Coyotes and following the squad to Utah.

In his first three full seasons, he improved each year. On offense, his output improved year over year, going from 27 points as a rookie to 41 in his third season. He also created the most scoring chances and high danger chances of his career in 2023-24, according to naturalstattrick.com.

The defense was also taking steps forward. In his first two campaigns, the defender blocked just 83 shots. Then in 23-24, he blocked 160. Just four games into the 2024-25 campaign, the Canadian took a hit, and Durzi would require shoulder surgery. He would return to play in February, but was a step behind for much of the remainder of the season. Now with a full offseason to properly heal, Durzi should continue his growth pattern and be primed to break out in 2025-26.

Lawson Crouse needs to take the next step for the Mammoth

Lawson Crouse was the No.11 overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He would be traded before making it to the NHL level to the Arizona Coyotes. He was with the club until the assets were sold and moved to Utah, staying with Utah in 2024-25.

Crouse was showing development. He would become a 25-point scorer when he became a full-time player. Then, he turned into a consistent 20-goal scorer from 2021-22 through 2023-24.

Last season was a disaster for the Canadian. He played in 81 games, scoring just 12 goals and adding just six assists. It was the lowest output since the 2020-21 Covid season. Early in his career, his main production was through assists and defense. He then added goal scoring to his game, but at the detriment of his defense. He has yet to put together all the aspects of his game.

Still, there is hope for him to rebound and potentially, his first complete season. Crouse was discussed as a possible trade piece for Utah during the season. After the trade deadline, his game picked up. He scored the bulk of his points in the second half of the season, while his defense started to return to form.

Crouse will be placed in positions to put together a complete season, and if he can, a breakout is coming.

Karel Vejmelka continues his breakout

Karel Vejmelka was the 145th pick of the draft in 2015 by the Nashville Predators. He would not sign with the team, though, instead playing in Czech leagues before signing an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

He broke into the league in 2021-22, starting 49 games in his first season. After three seasons in which his goals against average was above 3.35 in each season, and his save percentage was .900 or worse, Vekmelka was great in 2024-25. He would start 55 games, going 26-22-8 with a 2.58 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

While that was a breakout campaign, there is another step for the goaltender. Consistency is going to be key for Vejmelka to go from a great goaltender to a potential Vezina Trophy candidate. He struggled early in the season, but was amazing in November with a 2.21 goals against average. The netminder would then regress in December and be worse in January. Then, in five starts and six games in February, he was 5-1 with a 2.19 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. March was once again a step back, but he would rebound in April.

If the Czech goaltender can stop the streaky nature of his play and play at his best on a consistent basis, he will be one of the best goaltenders in the NHL.

The Mammoth have a lot of promise heading into this season, and if one of the breakout candidate players can put together a consistent season, they will be playing in the playoffs.