The Cincinnati Bengals have been fairly healthy throughout training camp, but they may have just received some news that will affect Joe Burrow and the offensive line this season, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“Bengals G Cordell Volson, who has started 48 games over the last three years, will likely miss the entire 2025 NFL season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Volson was listed as a backup, but he started 15 games last season at the position. The Bengals will now have to find some depth on the line with either a free agent addition or a trade.

More on this story to come.