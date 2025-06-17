The Seattle Storm announced Monday the team has signed forward Mackenzie Holmes to the active roster, as reported by Andrew Destin of the Associated Press. Her signing fills the vacancy created by Saturday’s trade of center Li Yueru to the Dallas Wings.

Holmes, 24, rejoins the Storm after being selected No. 26 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft but missing her rookie season due to knee surgery. Although she was signed to a rookie contract in February, she was waived during the preseason. In limited preseason action, Holmes showed promise, scoring nine points on 80% shooting while adding eight rebounds and three blocks in a May 4 game against the Connecticut Sun.

A standout at Indiana University, Holmes left the Hoosiers as the program’s all-time leader in points (2,530), field goals made (1,043), field goal percentage (63.9%) and career wins (123).

Li Yueru requested trade from Storm to Wings due to limited playing time

Her return comes just days after Seattle granted Yueru’s trade request. The Storm sent the 6-foot-7 center to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick (with swap rights involving the Connecticut Sun) and a 2027 third-round pick (with swap rights involving the Indiana Fever).

“I came to America only for one reason, to play basketball. This team is really perfect,” Yueru said previously about her time on the Storm. “This is the best team I’ve ever been on. We have the best post player in the world, we have four post players and I don’t feel I have enough time.”

Yueru, who averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.7 minutes over nine games with Seattle, cited limited playing time as the main reason for her request.

“I love this team. I’d love to stay here because I'm so happy every day,” Yueru told reporter Percy Allen, via ClutchPoints. “When I only play with three-four minutes in a game, that's a bit sad for me. I hope I can feel happy and excited every day, and I hope I can get some more time.”

Yueru, in her third WNBA season, joins a Wings team that is currently without centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder due to EuroBasket obligations. Dallas, in need of frontcourt depth, next plays Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries.