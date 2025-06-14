Updated Jun 14, 2025 at 11:34 AM ET

Center Li Yueru recently requested a trade from the Seattle Storm. On Saturday, the Storm accepted her request and traded Yueru to the Dallas Wings. The Wings sent two future draft picks to the Storm, the team announced. Additionally, Dallas waived forward Kaila Charles.

As part of the trade, the Wings are sending their 2026 second round pick (includes right to Connecticut Sun swap) and their 2027 third round pick (includes right to Indiana Fever swap).

With Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder playing in EuroBasket, Yueru, who is 6'7″, will give Dallas' center depth a pivotal boost.

Yueru previously explained her reasoning for requesting a trade, via Percy Allen.

“I don't want to be a bad or weird person,” Yueru said. “I love this team. I’d love stay here because I'm so happy every day… When I only play with three-four minutes in a game, that's a bit sad for me. I hope I can feel happy and excited every day, and I hope I can get some more time.”

Yueru's request seemingly came down to playing time, something she should receive more of given the Wings' need for a center.

The 26-year-old center is in her third WNBA season. With the Storm, she averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per outing while recording 8.7 minutes per game across nine contests. Yueru also shot 50 percent from beyond the arc.

She spent the 2024 season in Los Angeles with the Sparks before getting traded to the Storm this past offseason. Now, Yueru is set for her next chapter in the WNBA.

She was immediately linked to Dallas following her trade request. With McCowan and Geiselsoder not expected to return until July as they participate in EuroBasket, it would not be surprising to see Yueru play respectable minutes early in her Wings career.

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries.