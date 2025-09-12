The WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year award is given annually to the most outstanding player who primarily comes off the bench. The award recognizes not just scoring, but a player's all-around impact, efficiency, consistency, and the ability to shift the momentum of a game without being in the starting lineup. In a league filled with elite talent, the Sixth Woman award has become a symbol of how vital and important depth, versatility, and tactical execution are in modern basketball.

The 2025 WNBA season was a showcase for some of the most competitive candidates in recent years, with several players stepping up to fill crucial roles for their teams. Let's take a look at four players who emerged as the leading contenders, each making compelling cases with their play over the course of the season. Here are the frontrunners for the 2025 Sixth Woman of the Year award.

Atlanta Dream are pushing for Naz Hillmon MIP & 6th Player of the Year, Allisha Gray MVP, and Karl Smesko COY.

1. Naz Hillmon, Atlanta Dream

Naz Hillmon’s 2025 season with the Atlanta Dream was nothing short of transformational. She was previously seen as a dependable interior player with limited offensive range, but Hillmon reinvented her game, emerging as one of the W's most versatile and efficient reserves. Statistically, she improved her scoring output, and while those numbers are solid on their own, it was her expanded skill set that turned heads.

Hillmon evolved into a legitimate perimeter threat. She made 53 threes in 2025 alone — an astonishing development that forced defenses to adjust and created more spacing for her teammates. This dimension of her game transformed her into a matchup nightmare for opponents since she could now stretch the floor while continuing to dominate the paint.

In terms of impact, Hillmon’s value extended far beyond the box score. Her plus-minus was among the highest of any reserve in the league, a clear indicator that the Dream consistently performed better with her on the floor. Over the course of the season, she was also one of the league’s most reliable and durable players, appearing in every game and extending her consecutive games streak to a Dream franchise record of 151. Her ability to deliver consistent production while also elevating the performance of those around her was a key component in the Dream’s playoff push.

Hillmon had several standout moments that bolstered her case, like a 21-point game with five three-pointers, a game-winner against the Dallas Wings, and a dominant 15-rebound outing versus the two-time champion Las Vegas Aces. These high-leverage performances, coupled with her expanded role and efficiency, made her the frontrunner for the Sixth Woman of the Year award throughout the second half of the season.

2. Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx

While Hillmon’s case was dominant, she faced strong competition from Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, who also put together an impressive campaign off the bench. Hiedeman appeared in all 40 games without starting a single one, which solidified her consistency as a reserve. She maintained an efficient shooting clip, including a field goal percentage north of 49%. But more than her scoring, Hiedeman's value was rooted in her versatility.

Hiedeman provided secondary playmaking, perimeter defense, and veteran leadership to a Lynx team that made a strong postseason run. Like Hillmon, Hiedeman posted one of the league’s best plus-minus ratings among bench players, showing that her presence on the court correlated strongly with team success. Her experience and poise also played a role in managing Minnesota’s second unit, with her calm presence helping stabilize games and her ability to knock down timely shots making her an offensive threat that opponents could not ignore.

However, one of the arguments against Hiedeman’s candidacy was the lack of truly explosive or highlight-worthy performances. While she was consistent, she didn’t have the same volume of standout games or dramatic moments as Hillmon. Still, her total contributions across scoring, defense, and game management have kept her in serious contention for most of the season.

3. Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx

Another key reserve for the Lynx was forward Jessica Shepard, who emerged as one of the WNBA's most efficient and hardworking bench players. Shepard’s calling card was her interior presence and rebounding dominance. She shot an eye-popping 63.8% from the field, a testament to her shot selection and ability to finish in traffic. Shepard also helped the Lynx gain second-chance opportunities and control the pace of play.

What really made Shepard’s case for the award unique was her consistent production in relatively limited minutes. She often came into games and delivered impactful plays, whether through scoring, rebounding, or setting hard screens, which helped shift the momentum back in the Lynx’s favor. However, Shepard’s campaign for Sixth Woman was slightly less flashy than her competitors'.

Shepard's scoring average was modest compared to Hillmon’s or Hiedeman’s, and her role was more specialized. She wasn’t a floor-spacer, and she didn’t handle the ball or create offense for others. But she was an indispensable part of Minnesota’s rotation and brought a toughness and efficiency that made her one of the most respected reserves in the W.

4. Dominique Malonga, Seattle Storm

The most intriguing candidate might be No. 2 overall pick and Storm rookie Dominique Malonga. While rookies rarely win the Sixth Woman award, Malonga made a strong case during the second half of the campaign. After the All-Star break, she led all WNBA reserves in multiple categories, including points, field goals made, rebounds, and blocks. Malonga’s size, athleticism, and energy off the bench changed the pace of games, and she was especially effective at crashing the boards and defending the paint, making her a cornerstone of Seattle’s second unit.

What separated Malonga from the other contenders was her surge in the final third of the season. She put up four double-doubles, setting the all-time record for teenagers in the W, and began closing out games for Seattle despite not being in the starting lineup. Her performance gave the Storm flexibility and a much-needed interior presence, but her candidacy was slightly hindered by a slow start to the season.

It took her time to adjust to the WNBA’s speed and physicality, and since a full season of contributions usually weighs more heavily than a strong second half, Hillmon and Hiedeman may have an edge on her. Still, Malonga’s rookie season was one of the most impactful among bench players, and she will undoubtedly be a name to watch in future award races.

Ultimately, the race for the 2025 Sixth Woman of the Year award showcased the depth of talent in the WNBA and the evolving importance of bench players in determining team success. Each finalist brought a unique set of strengths, distinguishing themselves through a combination of statistical growth, expanded offensive versatility, elite efficiency, and high-impact moments. Their playmaking transformations allowed them to dominate games from a reserve role. Consistency, durability, and ability to contribute in both measurable and intangible ways make up a clear and deserving list of potential winners for the award.

As the WNBA continues to grow and the level of competition increases, the importance of role players and bench depth will only become more critical. The 2025 Sixth Woman of the Year race highlighted that excellence can come from anywhere on the roster, and that players like Hillmon, Hiedeman, Shepard, and Malonga are redefining what it means to be a game-changer for a team while coming off the bench.