The 2026 WNBA season is a go following an agreement that was reached on a new CBA this week. At the forefront of the negotiations were issues such as revenue sharing and player housing. Another topic that was addressed in the new CBA was chartered flights for all teams, something that will be made official, as per WNBA reporter Khristina Williams.

The WNBA began issuing chartered flights for teams and players last season, but it was not officially in writing. Chartered flights will now be included in the new CBA as an official regulation.

The new CBA has been agreed to in principle with a term sheet drawn up, but it has yet to be signed and made official by the league and the players, a mere formality. Once the CBA is officially ratified, the ramp up for the 2026 season can begin.

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One of the main preseason events that has to occur is the expansion draft as two new franchises in the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire are set to begin play. The league also has to hold a free agency period as more than half the WNBA is scheduled to hit free agency. The majority of the league purposely did not sign contracts past last season in anticipation of the new CBA.

WNBA training camps were originally scheduled to open on April 19, and it’s not yet clear if that remains the plan. The regular season was initially scheduled to begin on May 8. Over the past couple of seasons, the WNBA had grown tremendously in popularity, and the agreement ensures that momentum will continue.