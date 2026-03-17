Team USA closed out its FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers campaign with an 84–70 win over Spain with Kahleah Copper leading the way with 20 points. However, both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark also played, with the two combining for a smart buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter.

Clark, who stood with the ball at the sideline, waited for Reese to make her move before quickly passing the ball to the Chicago Sky star. Reese in turn took a contested shot which she managed to convert with ease, with the buzzer going off behind her, per a post on X by TNT Sports.

Caitlin Clark finds Angel Reese to beat the 1Q buzzer 🔥@FIBAWWC | #FIBAWWC pic.twitter.com/gDDYPFIakB — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 17, 2026

The win means that Team USA concluded a dominant 5–0 run in San Juan ahead of the September tournament in Berlin. While the Americans had already secured qualification, the recent games gave them an opportunity to try out different combinations, despite which they had some dominant showings, most notably a 110-46 win over Senegal.

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Regardless, after missing much of the WNBA season due to injury, Clark played in all five games and looked comfortable despite playing in different combinations. Against Spain, she logged 22 minutes, finishing with seven points and seven assists while shooting 2-of-7 from the field and 1-of-5 from three.

She also showed off her playmaking, even producing a full-court pass in transition that ended in an easy bucker. Over the course of the tournament, Clark averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 assists. Meanwhile, Reese controlled the glass with 8 rebounds against Spain, as Team USA dominated in every aspect. They went 54.6% from the two-point zone and over 34% from beyond the arc.

Regardless, Copper was the star of the game as Kelsey Plum added 18 and Dearica Hamby contributed 14 points. For Spain, Megan Gustafson and Raquel Carrera led the way with 15 points each. With qualification already secured, the recent games provided Team USA a chance to field a range of stars together as the vast gap in talent remained obvious throughout.