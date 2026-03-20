Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks has entered a pivotal phase as team owner Wes Edens outlined a clear path forward: a contract extension or a potential trade. The stance, detailed in ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne’s report Friday, signals a significant moment for the franchise as it evaluates the long-term outlook of its two-time MVP.

Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million extension beginning Oct. 1. According to Shelburne, Edens and co-owner Jimmy Haslam emphasized that the organization will base its decision on whether the star forward commits to that deal.

“Milwaukee Bucks co-owners Wes Edens and Jimmy Haslam told ESPN in a joint 90-minute interview that they will decide the path to take with their two-time MVP together, and the most important factor will be whether Antetokounmpo signs the four-year, $275 million extension he is eligible to receive on Oct. 1.

‘Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract],’ said Edens, the team's controlling owner until April 2028. ‘So one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended or he'll be traded.

‘The likelihood you'll let him just kind of play out the last year, we can't afford that. It's not consistent with what's good for the organization. That's not a Giannis issue. That's any player that's in their last year.’”

Uncertainty surrounds Bucks’ decision-making amid Giannis Antetokounmpo situation

While the message from ownership appears direct, Shelburne reported that league executives and insiders view the situation as more complicated. Questions remain about the internal decision-making structure within the organization, creating uncertainty around how quickly or decisively the Bucks could act.

“Yet team sources, rival executives and league insiders question whether the situation is that simple. Interviews with more than a dozen people with knowledge of the situation say what's happening in Milwaukee goes beyond a typical NBA franchise's struggle to maintain a winning roster: A unique ownership structure has made it difficult for opposing franchises to identify who is actually running the team.

Article Continues Below

‘This has nothing to do with Giannis and whether he asks out,’ said one source with knowledge of the team's operations. ‘It's about who's making the decision on whether to trade Giannis, and I don't think anyone knows that. I deal with them all the time and honestly it depends on the day.

‘They're not even close to being ready to make a decision like that.’”

Injuries and trade speculation surround Giannis during Milwaukee's slide

Antetokounmpo, 31, remained the subject of trade speculation leading up to last month’s deadline but ultimately stayed in Milwaukee. Despite dealing with injuries, including a recent hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee, he has continued to produce at a high level. Through 36 games, he is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from three-point range in 28.9 minutes per game.

A recent report from The Athletic’s Eric Nehm also indicated a disagreement between Antetokounmpo and the organization regarding the possibility of shutting him down for the remainder of the season. The 10-time All-Star has shown no interest in sitting out as the Bucks continue their push to remain competitive.

Milwaukee currently sits at 28–41, holding the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference following a 128–96 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The Bucks trail the Charlotte Hornets by 7.5 games for the final play-in spot as they continue a four-game road trip.

Milwaukee’s next game comes Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns (39–31) at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. As the season winds down, the organization’s approach to Antetokounmpo’s contract situation will remain one of the league’s most closely watched developments.