If you see pigs flying or gas prices lowering, it could be an after-effect of the unusual connection between WNBA rivals Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese in Team USA's game against Senegal on Wednesday.

Team USA and Senegal faced off in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico, and Clark and Reese showed that they can also be a dynamic duo.

In the third quarter, Clark dished a textbook pass to Reese for the easy bucket in the paint. Reese even acknowledged Clark after the play.

Caitlin Clark with the assist to Angel Reese WHAT TIMELINE IS THIS pic.twitter.com/ZKVbCc7WmA — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 11, 2026

It is cool to see them on the same team, as they have battled each other quite tensely since college. Clark and Reese have traded barbs, especially during their rookie year, but both have downplayed it as a part of their competitive edge.

Clark has even defended Reese from critics, while acknowledging the controversial forward's in-your-face attitude.

Article Continues Below

Team USA made easy work of Senegal, 110-46, to start the tournament on a strong note. Team USA outscored Senegal in the first quarter, 28-11, and never looked back.

Clark starred with 17 points, 12 assists, and three steals off the bench, while Reese contributed six points and eight rebounds.

Rhyne Howard led the scoring with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

Clark was limited to only 10 games in her second year in the WNBA due to various injuries. He tried to return in the latter part of the campaign, but the Indiana Fever decided to err on the side of caution.

Team USA will face Puerto Rico on Thursday.