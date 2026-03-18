Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner celebrated the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement with a mix of humor and reflection Wednesday, using a viral Steve Harvey GIF to mark the moment.

Turner, who serves as treasurer on the WNBPA executive committee, posted a clip on X, formerly Twitter, of Harvey at a judge’s bench with the caption, “THIS IS ABOUT TO BE SO GOOD,” shortly after news broke that the WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association reached a verbal agreement.

“I truly didn’t recognize the dedication and time it takes to build relationships and truly listen to the needs and wants of union members. This process was so eye opening to me & it’s been a true honor to help advocate for the past, present, and future of the WNBA,” she said in a separate post on X.

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Turner was among the union and league representatives who addressed reporters in the lobby of The Langham hotel in midtown Manhattan early Wednesday morning, where more than 100 hours of in-person bargaining sessions took place over the past week.

She joined WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike, vice presidents Breanna Stewart and Alysha Clark, executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in confirming the agreement. A formal term sheet still must be finalized, and the deal remains subject to ratification by both the players and the WNBA board of governors, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

The agreement follows a prolonged negotiation process that began when players opted out of the previous CBA in October 2024. Talks continued for months and intensified in recent weeks as the start of the WNBA’s 30th season approaches.

Training camp is scheduled to open April 19, with the regular season set to begin May 8. Additional offseason details, including free agency and an expansion draft, are expected once the agreement is ratified.