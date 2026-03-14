The WNBA's recent surge in popularity can be almost entirely attributed to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, which three-time champion and two-time MVP Breanna Stewart recognizes. Although Stewart is arguably the league's best overall player, she praised the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky stars for their ability to handle public pressure early in their careers.

Stewart noted that WNBA players need to handle both praise and criticism as the league grows in popularity. She singled out Clark and Reese as the two who exemplify it the most.

“If we want to be in this space where we're getting all the things we want, you have to be able to take both,” Stewart said on ‘The Pivot' podcast. “That's just the way it is. Don't let it rattle you. I think Angel, Caitlin, those two especially, they don't let it rattle them. They know that they're really elevating the game and not everybody's gonna love them, not everybody's gonna hate them.”

“Angel, Caitlin… They don’t let it rattle them” – @breannastewart WNBA basketball fandom has gotten more toxic with the arrival of Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark. NBA rivalries have driven the men’s game’s popularity, but where there’s positive the negative will follow. You have… pic.twitter.com/F9MKYPVdEP — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 14, 2026

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The league has already expanded twice since Clark and Reese's debut season. The Golden State Valkyries were introduced in 2025, and the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire are set to begin play in the 2026 season.

Stewart's admission comes as the WNBA remains in a state of uncertainty, with the entire league still waiting for a new collective bargaining agreement. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said she hopes to reach a settlement in the coming week to avoid a potential lockout.

The lingering situation has most of the league's veterans still sitting in free agency despite training camps set to start in just a couple of months. The free agents are expected to receive significant pay raises under the new CBA.