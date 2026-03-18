Fans have been waiting to see Caitlin Clark in a Team USA uniform since she was left off the roster for the Paris Olympics. Furthermore, the 2024 All-WNBA First-Team selection missed most of last season with lower-body injuries. The 2026 women's FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament has satisfied people's desire to watch Clark compete and represent her country. It has also allowed the United States to dominate the competition.

The Americans earned an 84-70 victory over Spain on Tuesday and finish the preliminary period with a perfect 5-0 record. Former WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper scored a game-high 20 points, while two-time champion Kelsey Plum added 18 and two steals. Clark did not have her best shooting night, going 2-of-7 from the floor, but she led the squad with seven assists.

Following four lopsided matchups, Team USA faced a formidable opponent in its final qualifying contest. Nevertheless, it will take a monumental effort to dethrone the four-time defending FIBA World Cup champs. Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers are crucial components of this transitional phase of USA women's hoops. They looked quite comfortable in San Juan, Puerto Rico over the last week.

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The United States already secured its spot in Berlin, Germany, but a meeting with the Spaniards provided players with a great opportunity to build chemistry and gain experience. Team USA will be a colossal favorite when the women's FIBA World Cup commences in September. Hopefully, Caitlin Clark will remain healthy when international play resumes.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the 2026 WNBA campaign, this qualifying game may be the last time fans get to see some of the top women's basketball players in action for a while.