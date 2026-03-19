The WNBA and WNBPA have verbally agreed on a new CBA (collective bargaining agreement) after months of negotiations, meaning operations for the 2026 season can finally move forward. One of the most crucial orders of business to take care of before the May 8 tip-off is the draft, and there are plenty of high-upside prospects in this year's lineup to choose from.

The 2026 WNBA Draft class presents a fascinating blend of high-level playmakers, dominant interior presences, and versatile wings, all arriving at a moment when the league is expanding and evolving more than ever before. With new franchises like the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire joining the mix and the Golden State Valkyries continuing to build, the structure of the draft has shifted in meaningful ways.

The class itself leans heavily on guards who can control pace and create offense, alongside international prospects and physically imposing forwards who bring long-term upside. Let's see where each player will likely land.

1. Dallas Wings: Azzi Fudd, G, UConn

Dallas makes one of the boldest decisions in the draft, selecting Azzi Fudd first overall. While injuries have been part of her collegiate story, her upside as an elite shooter and three-level scorer is unmatched in this class. When healthy, she changes the geometry of the floor instantly, forcing defenses to extend and opening space for teammates.

For a Wings team that already has a go-to creator in Paige Bueckers, Fudd’s off-ball movement and perimeter gravity could unlock a new level of offensive efficiency. This pick is a calculated swing on star power, and if it hits, Dallas could walk away with the most dangerous scorer in the league.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Lauren Betts, C, UCLA

Minnesota stays disciplined and selects Lauren Betts, one of the safest bets (no pun intended) and most impactful players available. Her presence in the paint immediately upgrades the Lynx defensively, as she alters shots and controls the glass.

Offensively, Betts continues to grow as a low-post scorer with touch and patience, bringing even more balance to an offense full of elite perimeter shooters. For a franchise that has historically thrived with elite post play, she represents both a fit in the team's current identity and a step into the future.

3. Seattle Storm: Olivia Miles, G, Notre Dame

Seattle capitalizes on value by selecting Olivia Miles at third overall. A true floor general, Miles brings elite vision and defensive instincts to the guard position. She excels at pushing pace, finding cutters, and making advanced reads in the halfcourt.

For the Storm, this is about long-term control and structure. Miles can organize an offense for years and elevate the players around her, making her one of the most impactful guards in the class.

4. Washington Mystics: Awa Fam, C, Spain

The Mystics add instant defense with Awa Fam, a high-upside international center. Her length, mobility, and adaptable instincts gives Washington a potential anchor in the paint. While she shoots around 50% from the field offensively, her ability to run the floor and contribute away from the ball makes her an ideal long-term piece for a rebuilding team prioritizing growth on both sides of the ball.

5. Chicago Sky: Flau’jae Johnson, G, LSU

Chicago selects Flau’jae Johnson with its first pick of the draft. Her athleticism, scoring ability, and all-around upside make her one of the most intriguing players in the class. At this point in the draft, she represents tremendous value and adds another much-needed dimension to the Sky’s backcourt. Not to mention, a reunion with former LSU teammate Angel Reese could help her WNBA transition.

6. Toronto Tempo: Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State

Toronto uses its first draft pick in franchise history on Ta’Niya Latson, one of the most explosive scorers available. Her quick first step, creativity off the dribble, and ability to generate shots from anywhere on the floor give the Tempo a much-needed offensive engine. Latson has performed well in a reduced role but thrives in high-usage and has the confidence to take over games, making her a strong building block for an expansion team looking to solidify its identity.

7. Portland Fire: Gianna Kneepkens, G, UCLA

Portland prioritizes perimeter shooting and offensive versatility with Gianna Kneepkens. One of the best scorers in the class from beyond the arc, Kneepkens brings range, size, and confidence as a shot-maker. For a new franchise, having a player who can space the floor and create offense is critical, and Kneepkens fits that role perfectly.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gabriela Jaquez, F, UCLA

Golden State continues to build with smart, versatile pieces by selecting Gabriela Jaquez. Her high basketball IQ, defensive awareness, and ability to contribute across multiple areas make her a valuable addition. She doesn’t need high usage to impact winning, which makes her an ideal fit for a developing roster.

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9. Washington Mystics: Raven Johnson, G, South Carolina

With their second pick in the top 10, the Mystics add Raven Johnson, a defensive-minded guard who complements Fam's presence well. Johnson brings leadership, poise, and elite perimeter defense along with improved 3-point shooting and offensive efficiency, giving Washington a balanced backcourt with contrasting but complementary skill sets.

10. Indiana Fever: Kiki Rice, G, UCLA

Indiana selects Kiki Rice, a strong, composed guard with leadership qualities. Rice can control tempo, attack the rim, facilitate offense, and shoot from three, and her well-rounded game makes her a stabilizing presence and a potential long-term starter for the Fever.

11. Washington Mystics: Cotie McMahon, F, Ole Miss

Washington continues to load up on talent by selecting Cotie McMahon, who brings physicality and scoring versatility to the frontcourt. She’s an aggressive downhill attacker who can finish through contact and rebound at a high level while also having the skills to facilitate offense, if needed. McMahon’s edge and motor stand out, and she projects as a tone-setting player for a team looking to redefine itself.

12. Connecticut Sun: Nell Angloma, F, France

At No. 12, Connecticut selects Nell Angloma, a long and athletic forward with strong defensive potential. She fits the Sun’s identity as a physical, defense-first team and offers long-term upside as her offensive game continues to expand.

13. Atlanta Dream: Marta Suárez, F, TCU

Atlanta lands a major value pick in Marta Suárez, adding an experienced and versatile forward to its rotation. Her ability to stretch the floor, handle the ball, and defend multiple positions makes her a valuable, well-rounded connector piece. Suárez fits seamlessly into a system that values spacing and versatility.

14. Seattle Storm: Janiah Barker, F, Tennessee

With the penultimate pick in the first round, Seattle takes Janiah Barker, a versatile forward with size, athleticism, and defensive flexibility. Barker can guard multiple positions and contribute offensively in a variety of ways, making her a valuable developmental piece with massive upside that could be a part of the Storm's long-term future.

15. Connecticut Sun: Madina Okot, C, South Carolina

The Sun close out the first round by selecting Madina Okot, a physical center who brings rebounding and rim protection. Okot's presence in the paint adds much-needed depth behind Tina Charles and reinforces Connecticut's commitment to interior defense as it continues its rebuild.

The 2026 WNBA Draft is highlighted by a class defined by versatility, elite guard play, and international influence in a draft year that features expansion teams and multiple first-round selections for key franchises. Dallas takes a calculated risk at the top with elite shooting upside, while teams like Seattle and Washington capitalize on value and depth to reshape their rosters.

Expansion teams Toronto and Portland begin laying their foundations with high-upside picks, and playoff-caliber teams look to add complementary pieces that fit their established systems. As the WNBA continues to grow, this 2026 draft class reflects its evolution, prioritizing skill, development, experience, and adaptability while offering a glimpse into the next generation of impact players poised to shape the W's future.