The Big 12 enters the final regular season week as the second conference with two 10-1 teams. Texas Tech is the highest ranked one in the College Football Playoff rankings among the conference representatives. BYU can still crash the CFP party by advancing on then winning the conference title. Their scenarios are highlighted along with the Week 14 power rankings.

1. Texas Tech (-)

Robert Griffin III is officially casting his Heisman Trophy ballot for linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The Red Raiders, meanwhile, just need to win on Saturday to seal their spot for the conference title game.

2. BYU (-)

Bear Bachmeier is vying for top freshman honors in the conference. His Cougars just need to win too to play for their first-ever Big 12 championship.

3. Utah (-)

The Utes must pursue a conference title game berth without top pass rusher John Henry Daley. Utah sneaks in with a victory and Texas Tech loss.

4. Arizona State (+1)

Cam Skattebo returns on Saturday, this time as honorary captain for the Territorial Cup. ASU can still play for a Big 12 championship, but needs two of these three to lose: Texas Tech, Utah and BYU.

5. Arizona (+1)

Brent Brennan is nearing nine regular season victories for the first time ever in his coaching career. He'll aim to avenge last season's 49-7 loss.

6. Houston (-2)

Conner Weigman combined for 275 yards but UH fell 17-14 to rival TCU. Which also damaged the Cougars' pursuit of a first-ever Big 12 crown.

7. Cincinnati (-)

Cincy started fast, but are now on a three-game losing skid. This weekend is simply to clinch an intriguing bowl game.

8. Iowa State (-)

Matt Campbell ended a midseason streak. His Cyclones have a chance to end on a three-game winning streak by beating lowly Oklahoma State.

9. Kansas State (-)

Chris Klieman is facing missing a bowl game for the first time ever (minus the truncated 2020 season). But KSU faces a sliding Colorado team next.

Article Continues Below

10. TCU (-)

The 2025 Horned Frogs have earned some significant in-state wins (Houston, Baylor and SMU). They end up going unbeaten in the Lonestar State.

11. Baylor (-)

The Bears find themselves searching for an athletic director. But Dave Aranda is sticking around despite another letdown season.

12. Kansas (-)

The Jayhawks are a loss away from being knocked out of adding a 13th game. It'll mark the second straight season Lance Leipold will miss out on a bowl if Utah rolls on Saturday.

13. UCF (-)

Big picture vision points to Knights recapturing previous magic under Scott Frost. Upsetting BYU feels daunting, though.

14. West Virginia (-)

Like UCF, WVU has strong optimism with Rich Rodriguez here to stay. But a bowl bid must wait another year.

15. Colorado (-)

Deion Sanders enters his most crucial offseason yet regardless of Saturday's outcome. Even if he continues to pluck from the College Football Transfer Portal.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

The Cowboys should have lots to look forward to involving Eric Morris. A prolific offense and reignited Air Raid is coming to Stillwater.