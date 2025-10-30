Unrivaled has officially solidified its 2026 roster, and one WNBA star will be notably absent. Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington will miss the league's second season as she continues to recover from a foot injury that also kept her out of the final month of the 2025 WNBA campaign.

Carrington played in Unrivaled's inaugural 2025 season as a member of the Mist, alongside league co-founder Breanna Stewart, Aaliyah Edwards, Rickea Jackson, Jewell Loyd, Courtney Vandersloot, and girlfriend NaLyssa Smith. The Mist finished with a 5-9 record and fell short of the playoffs.

The 27-year-old recently talked to TMZ about her recovery process and offseason plans, which didn't include any mention of Unrivaled. “Now I'm thinking about how to maximize this next, however long I'm not going to be able to play for. Something on social media — whether it's streaming, really tapping into that beauty side, YouTube videos, TikTok. I don't know yet,” Carrington revealed.

Unrivaled announces that guard DiJonai Carrington will miss the upcoming season due to recovery from a foot injury she sustained during the WNBA season. The league will name the three remaining players for the 2026 season later today. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) October 30, 2025

Carrington suffered a sprain during Game 2 of the first round in the WNBA Playoffs against the Golden State Valkyries and missed the remainder of the playoffs. The Lynx released a statement at the time explaining the severity of Carrington's injury.

“After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Carrington was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a significant mid-foot sprain was confirmed,” Minnesota posted on its social media. The Lynx, which traded for the former Dallas Wings star in August, was poised for a Finals run but fell short without Carrington — and later, Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier — in the lineup.

Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile broke the news as Unrivaled announced the final lineup of players that will be competing in the 3×3 league once play starts on January 5. Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald, Chicago Sky forward Rebecca Allen, and Seattle Storm phenom center Dominique Malonga were the last WNBA stars confirmed.