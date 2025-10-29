A concerning amount of dissension exists between the WNBA and its players, so much so that many people anticipate a work stoppage will occur ahead of the 2026 season. However, a recent development could mark potential progress in what are currently unproductive negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement. The league offered the WNBA Players Association a 30-day extension to continue talks for a new CBA, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

The current deadline is set for Friday, Oct. 31, also known as Halloween, so this proposal is quite predictable. Based on reports, and common sense, there is no chance of the two sides coming together by the end of the week. While it may seem grim, perhaps an additional month to exchange ideas would facilitate genuine headway and significantly diminish the likelihood of a lockout coming to pass. There is a big problem, however.

The players may not be interested in dragging out negotiations, especially if they think the WNBA is just stalling without any intention of making considerable changes to its stance.

“A source said the players may be willing to consider an extension ‘under the right circumstances' but they feel ‘those circumstances do not yet exist,'” Philippou posted on X. Unless something drastic changes, the league may be at an official stalemate.

A simple resolution has long been a fantasy and tension has only escalated since Minnesota Lynx star and WNBPA Vice President Napheesa Collier lambasted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert at the end of September. The two-time MVP runner-up was not merely releasing her frustrations about officiating or compensation. She was sending a thunderous message that the players are ready to go to war over the new CBA.

Once Halloween passes, the league may truly turn into a house of horrors. Fans eagerly await a formal response from the WNBPA.