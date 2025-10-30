Former NBA standout Patrick Beverley has seemingly landed himself in some hot water after voicing a controversial opinion. After the Las Vegas Aces secured their third WNBA championship in four years, the 12-year veteran took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that he believed Becky Hammon's Aces squad could go toe-to-toe with an NBA team.

Beverley's comments came back to haunt him on Barstool Sports' “Hoopin' n Hollerin'” podcast when ex-NBA point guard Jason Williams decided to challenge that statement.

“I'm not a fan of the WNBA,” Williams began. He then went on to address Beverley's comments directly. “You ain't really think that the Aces can beat an NBA team though? What color wine you was drinking?”

“I said they can beat players off the bench,” Beverley said in his defense. Williams responded in disbelief, simply saying, “Pat.”

idk if it’s the 🍷 but i really believe this Aces team could beat a NBA team@PatBevPod — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) October 11, 2025

Williams continued to question the fellow former NBA star about his hot take. “Deeper than the bench from where? NBA?” he asked. When Beverley responded, “Yeah,” Williams doubled down on his disbelief. “No, deeper than that. 1994 DuPont High School in West Virginia [Williams' high school basketball team] would beat the WNBA All-Star team today.”

Article Continues Below

Beverley insisted that “the Aces are beating y'all.” He didn't let up on Williams. “A'ja Wilson is giving Big Billy problems.” Williams then stood ten toes down to defend his point. “And what's Jay Williams doing to Wilson on the pick-and-roll?” he said back. “If she's getting 30, I'm getting 60!” Williams was so sure of his opinion that he boldly claimed, “I'm willing to bet my life.”

Williams hasn't been the only ex-NBA player to cast doubt on Beverley's claims. Kendrick Perkins also recently expressed his displeasure over the comments on the “Road Trippin' Show” podcast.

“I expect Pat Bev to have more respect for guys that are at the end of the bench, especially with his journey on how he had to get into the NBA — playing overseas and stuff like that,” Perkins said. “The Aces would struggle with the best men's college basketball team. Physically, [they] just couldn't keep up.”

Perkins wrapped up his statement by saying, “It's no disrespect to [the Aces], but I hate it. Like, why even start that conversation?”