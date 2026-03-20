When WNBA Players Association vice president and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier ripped into league commissioner Cathy Engelbert, many fans braced themselves for an ugly war at the negotiation table and a delayed start to the 2026 campaign. Despite the lingering tension, both sides continued to talk. Extended deadlines underscored the gap, but it also demonstrated a willingness to keep working toward a solution.

What may have been misconstrued as empty gestures have now resulted in a watershed new collective bargaining agreement. There will be no lockout, but there will be larger salaries, better benefits and a full charter plan. The WNBA and the WNBPA announced that a tentative deal for the CBA has been reached, pushing the league closer to this huge turning point, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

The term sheet was recently signed, which will now bring about the most important step of all. The players and board of governors will vote on the new labor agreement, which carries a seven-year duration and an opt out after the sixth year. The salary cap will soar from $1.5 million to $7 million, as owners demonstrate faith in the product's growth and the players' efforts.

The WNBPA achieves the unprecedented financial breakthrough it has spent so long fighting for, improving conditions for present and future talent. Rookies who come in with considerable exposure after thriving in college will be able to earn sizable contracts much quicker than they could have before. Progress was the focus in this CBA, and that is certainly the case heading into the new season.

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ESPN's Alexa Philippou highlights some of the most important changes coming to the WNBA.

“Maximum {salary}: $1.4 million in 2026, a projected $2.4 million by 2032,” she posted on X. “Average: $583,000 in 2026, projected to be over $1 million by 2032. Minimum: $270,000 to $300,000 in 2026 (based on years of service), projected $340,000 to $380,000 by 2032.”

Additionally, teams will carry 12 roster spots and two more for developmental players. The schedule will also increase to 50 games during the 2027 and 2028 campaigns, and up to 52 games from 2029-2032. The WNBA is expanding, and now players will get to enjoy a bigger piece of the pie.

This process is not complete yet, but it appears a new era is on the verge of taking shape.