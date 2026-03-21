The Milwaukee Brewers always have a backup plan. A team with their payroll can only sustain success by thinking two or three steps ahead of the competition. Their blueprint is predicated on assembling a talented and deep starting pitching rotation. When the time comes to pay one of these hurlers, management is prepared to promote someone else within the rotation, just in case a new deal cannot be reached.

This unconventional passing of the torch enabled Freddy Peralta to effectively replace former National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in 2024. Now, after trading the two-time All-Star to the New York Mets in January, the Brewers are counting on young Jacob Misiorowski to assume the top spot in the starting staff. The electric right-hander will take the mound on Opening Day versus the visiting Chicago White Sox, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

Milwaukee would have probably hung onto Peralta for at least a little longer if it did not believe in Misiorowski. This decision confirms that the organization fully trusts the 2022 second-round draft pick. Misiorowski now has to reward the Brewers' faith.

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The soon-to-be 24-year-old posted an uneven first MLB campaign. He enjoyed a historic start to his big-league career after allowing just two runs in 16 innings pitched during June. Misiorowski stumbled in the summer, however, and finished the regular season with a 4.36 ERA and 1.242 WHIP. But he leveled up in the playoffs.

“The Miz” was sensational out of the bullpen, boosting the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series after surrendering just one run on four hits in seven innings of work. He maintained his crisp form against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, striking out nine batters in just five frames in a Game 3 loss. When the lights got bright, Jacob Misiorowski shined brighter.

Now, he must prove that he can be the top guy over the course of a 162-game season. Misiorowski and Milwaukee aim to set the tone in 2026 with a victory on March 26. American Family Field will be brimming with enthusiasm, as No. 32 makes the first of what will ideally be many Opening Day starts for the Brew Crew.