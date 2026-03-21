The UConn Huskies are set to take on the Furman Paladins in the first round of the March Madness Tournament. However, it appears one of the team's key guards, Silas Demary Jr., will be out for the contest.

Despite participating in the Huskies' practice on Thursday, the junior guard will not participate in the game against Furman on Friday, according to David Borges of CT Insider. Forward Jaylin Stewart is also ruled out for the game.

“Silas Demary Jr. and Jaylin Stewart are both OUT for tonight's game.”

While Stewart hasn't played since February 21 due to a knee injury, Demary is ruled out for at least one game with an ankle injury, per Borges. The UConn star claimed he thought he would be ready to play, but head coach Dan Hurley was still weighing his options. Silad Demary Jr. goes from questionable to out.

Article Continues Below

“Demary indicated to reporters on Thursday that he should be ready to go for Friday night's bout with Furman at Xfinity Mobile Arena. However, Dan Hurley wasn't as sure, and both Demary and Stewart were listed as ‘questionable' on an initial injury report released on Thursday evening.”

Silas Demary Jr. transferred to UConn in the offseason after playing two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He's been one of the main options in the backcourt, playing in 34 games for the program. Demary entered the NCAA Tournament averaging 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists (leads Big East), and 1.6 steals per contest. He's also shooting 46.1% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the three-point line.

With Demary out, UConn will have to make some changes to its rotation. Solo Ball will continue playing as one of the go-to options in the backcourt, while Malachi Smith and Braylon Mullins could see extra playing time against Furman.