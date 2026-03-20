Now that the WNBA and WNBPA have reached a deal on the new CBA (collective bargaining agreement), the details of the negotiation's results are coming to light. One of the standout statutes of the agreement will allow players on rookie contracts to reach max and supermax salaries sooner than ever before in the W's history.

The newly agreed-upon provision is called EPIC (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) and opens the door for players to renegotiate their salaries in the fourth year of their deal. WNBA athletes will earn the standard maximum if they've been previously named to an All-WNBA first or second team, and they'll be eligible for the supermax if they've been awarded an MVP.

A new CBA provision called “EPIC” (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) will fast-track the ability for players like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers & Aliyah Boston to make max + supermax salaries while on rookie-scale deals. Plus more CBA details: https://t.co/iIYoRZUtRr — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) March 20, 2026

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Under this new CBA, a player like Caitlin Clark will see her salary jump from $78,066 in 2025 to $530,000 in 2026. With the EPIC provision, she can then receive the projected $1.3 million max salary in 2027 and the $1.7 million supermax in 2028. Other elite young WNBA players like Aliyah Boston and Paige Bueckers would also see the max benefits starting from 2026 and 2028, respectively.

Other results of the CBA talks have emerged publicly, including the new average salary and salary cap figures. The W's average salary will increase from $120,000 in 2025 to $583,000, while the cap will rise from $1.5 million to $7 million. The new agreement is set to last for seven years with an opt-out option after Year 6.