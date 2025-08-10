The WNBA is escalating its response to a wave of neon green sex toy disturbances that have disrupted multiple games since July 29, 2025, taking the legal route by working with law enforcement to pursue arrests, felony charges where applicable, and long-term bans.

“The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority,” a league spokesperson said on Friday evening, as Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports reported.

“We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions—including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable—against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior.”

Seven known incidents have occurred, with four objects reaching the court during live play. The first took place on July 29 during the Golden State Valkyries–Atlanta Dream game in Georgia. Additional incidents followed in Chicago (Aug. 1 and Aug. 7), Los Angeles (Aug. 5), New York, Phoenix, and another Atlanta game on Aug. 1. The latest occurred Thursday night, when two sex toys were thrown late in the Chicago Sky–Atlanta Dream contest, one landing on the court and halting play.

A cryptocurrency meme coin called “Green Dildo Coin,” which launched July 28, has claimed responsibility for the stunt campaign. According to an anonymous spokesperson, the group intended the throws as marketing and a protest against what they call the toxic environment in the crypto world, denying any intent to target women’s sports. The Athletic reported the coin’s value tripled in its first week. The group said future pranks may move to other high-traffic areas with cameras, though disruptions have persisted.

Police arrested two people, a 23-year-old man in Georgia on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, public indecency, and indecent exposure (all misdemeanors), and an 18-year-old in Phoenix on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and publicly displaying explicit sexual material. Both allegedly told police they committed the acts as pranks meant to go viral, and the crypto group’s spokesperson said neither is affiliated with the organization.

Security experts note the difficulty in detecting these items, which typically contain no metal and can bypass arena metal detectors. Ty Richmond, president of event services at Allied Universal Security, said inconsistent screening and the priority of getting fans inside quickly contribute to the challenge. He stressed that prosecution and publicizing convictions are major deterrents.

Players, coaches, and the WNBPA have condemned the incidents as dangerous and rooted in the sexualization of women. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve called it the latest version of misogyny in sports, while Sparks coach Lynne Roberts labeled it ridiculous and dangerous. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, nearly struck in Los Angeles, said it undermines efforts to have the WNBA taken seriously.

The league has warned that anyone throwing objects onto the court faces immediate ejection, a minimum one-year ban, and prosecution. Investigations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York remain ongoing.