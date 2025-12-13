The Chicago Blackhawks are trying to overcome a bit of a slump. They have lost three of their last four games. And they are engaged in a fierce battle for one of the Western Conference Wild Card spots. Unfortunately, the Blackhawks will also be without superstar Connor Bedard as they try to pick up some wins.

Bedard appeared to injure his shoulder on Friday against the St. Louis Blues. The injury came at the end of the contest, which the Blues won 3-2. The Blackhawks star grabbed at his shoulder and immediately skated toward his bench and down the tunnel.

Connor Bedard appeared to injure his shoulder off the faceoff with less than a second left. pic.twitter.com/NJHk84s9uO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, head coach Jeff Blashill delivered an unfortunate update. “Postgame tonight, CHI coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard won’t play Saturday…update likely Monday. Called it a ‘freak accident,'” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

This is a developing story. More to come.