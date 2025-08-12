As Week 11 of the 2025 WNBA season unfolds, the postseason picture sharpens with surprising clarity. The Minnesota Lynx, resurgent and dominant, stand at the summit, fueled by balanced excellence and elite coaching. Behind them, the Eastern Conference race tightens dramatically. The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever are surging, threatening the historically dominant New York Liberty. Meanwhile, the Western Conference remains a tinderbox of competition, with the Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces, Golden State Valkyries, and Washington Mystics fighting for positioning. At the bottom, the Dallas Wings, Connecticut Sun, and Chicago Sky struggle through rebuilding narratives, punctuated by flashes of hope. Weeks like this reveal that in the WNBA, momentum matters, and this Week 11 snapshot shows who’s building, who’s trending, and who’s evaporating.

Dropping dimes all Week 11 🎯 Catch the smoothest setups from last week’s @StateFarm Assists of the Week! pic.twitter.com/YTytrPVT9B — WNBA (@WNBA) August 11, 2025

1. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx have stamped their identity on the league as a well-oiled, dominant force. In Week 11, they not only reasserted their top-tier pedigree, overwhelming the defending champion Liberty in a rematch of last year’s Finals, but they also delivered the largest road win in WNBA history, routing the Las Vegas Aces by a staggering 53 points.

Even more impressive is when MVP-caliber forward Napheesa Collier went down with an ankle injury, expected to keep her out for two weeks, Minnesota didn’t falter. Instead, they bolstered their roster by acquiring DiJonai Carrington, last season’s Most Improved Player and an All-Defensive First Team guard from the Dallas Wings. This move maintained their depth and defensive tenacity.

With Cheryl Reeve securing her third Coach of the Month award and her 350th win, and the Lynx marking their 500th franchise win under her leadership, the organization continues to set a rare standard of excellence. Their chemistry, depth, and elite execution make them the team everyone measures against—and they’re not letting up.

2. Atlanta Dream

What a ride the Dream have been on. Quietly rising to just a half-game behind New York, Atlanta has become the Eastern Conference’s storyline team. Despite missing key players like Rhyne Howard, Brittney Griner, and Jordin Canada, the Dream have found second-half boosts from Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon—two consistent, mature contributors whose scoring and team synergy keep the Dream rising.

Atlanta's roster is showing depth, cohesion, and resilience. If Howard returns healthy and the team continues to integrate roles effectively, the Dream could easily overtake New York, setting up a high-stakes Eastern showdown.

3. New York Liberty

The Liberty have hit a surprising rough patch. After leaning on Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones to snuff out momentum in a win over Phoenix, their groove evaporated with a brutal 101-99 home loss to the Sparks—capped off by Rickea Jackson’s buzzer-beater—followed by losses to Dallas and a stunning blowout defeat by the winless Connecticut Sun. Though they salvaged a win against the lowly Sun later, some damage has been done.

The absence of Breanna Stewart is clearly a weight they’re struggling to shoulder. Without her, the Liberty’s control, interior presence, and championship rhythm feel impaired. With the Dream and Fever pressing, and more tough games ahead, the road back to dominance is getting noticeably steeper.

4. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces continue to build momentum as August begins, riding a formidable four-game winning streak. The highlight came in a dramatic double-digit comeback against the Sun, where A’ja Wilson delivered a historic performance, dropping 32 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, becoming the first WNBA player ever to record a 30+ points and 20+ rebounds game.

That effort was complemented by balanced scoring from Jackie Young (21 points, 6 assists) and bench contributions from Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans, who added 12 and 10 points, respectively. The team pulled away in the second half with strong defense after erasing an early deficit via a critical 12‑0 run late in the second quarter, ultimately sealing a 94‑86 victory over the Sun and improving their record to 18-14.

5. Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix remains a formidable West force after ditching the inconsistency that has been costing them. This week ended 3-1: Hard-fought wins over the Sky, Sun, and injured Fever and a loss to the streaking Dream.

Even with stars like Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas producing — Thomas with double-doubles and Copper with reliable scoring — the Mercury may still be running into cohesion issues and lapses, especially against the W's elite organized defenses. If they can maintain health and focus, they remain a dark horse, but the West’s depth is tightening the margin for error.

6. Indiana Fever

Without their headline star, Caitlin Clark, Indiana has leaned even more on Kelsey Mitchell, who’s averaged 20.3 points per game since the All-Star break. At the same time, Aliyah Boston is closing every game with her sixth straight double-double, providing the kind of interior strength that balances their attack.

Complementing them, Sophie Cunningham is shooting near 47.4% after becoming a starter, and Natasha Howard, Aari McDonald, and Lexie Hull round out a deep and versatile rotation. With manageable matchups upcoming and a growing identity, Indiana might well crash into the Eastern elite—especially if Clark returns with form.

7. Golden State Valkyries

For an expansion team, the Valkyries are something of a Western Cinderella story. This week they notched resounding wins over Atlanta, Washington, and Chicago — even in the absence of season-ending pick Kayla Thornton.

Led by veteran Tiffany Hayes and bolstered by contributions from Janelle Salaün, Temi Fagbenle, Kate Martin, and Veronica Burton, Golden State's depth and unselfish style are keeping them in the playoff hunt. If they maintain this resilience, their Cinderella arc just might continue.

8. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks head into mid‑August with key building blocks in place, gaining ground in the Western Conference playoff race. A highlight of their recent stretch was a statement double-overtime win over the Storm on August 1. Despite an early seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter, they pulled off a stunning comeback: Rickea Jackson tied the game in regulation and eventually sealed it, while Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum delivered standout performances. Azurá Stevens and Cameron Brink added crucial contributions, bolstering the team’s resilience amidst turnover issues and thin bench depth.

Then on August 10, the Sparks followed up with another gritty road win at Seattle, edging the Storm 94-91. Hamby once again came through in clutch, scoring the decisive and‑one layup with 20 seconds left. Kelsey Plum filled the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, and seven assists; Brink, Azurá Stevens, Rae Burrell, and Julie Allemand all offered important support, with Allemand’s eight assists standing out. This win brought the Sparks to within one game of both the Storm and the Valkyries and ensured at least a season split against Seattle.

9. Seattle Storm

It's been a trying week for Seattle. Fresh off a double-overtime defeat to the Sparks, the Storm dropped another one-game decision to their rivals, falling 94-91 at home. Despite battling back and producing runs, two late mistakes aided L.A.’s narrow win.



This followed a string of four consecutive losses, including tight losses to Minnesota and Las Vegas, pushing Seattle to 16-16, level with playoff echelons but mired by inconsistency. Their fragility in closing out games has become a glaring theme; even with talent like Ogwumike and Diggins, the Storm continue to struggle maintaining composure when it matters most.

10. Washington Mystics

The Mystics lost in Week 11 to both the Dream and Valkyries — duplicitous signs of a team struggling to find itself amid roster flux and young talent integration.

The trade of Brittney Sykes has affected their defensive identity, while rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen show promise, injecting energy and minutes for a squad seeking stability. The road ahead likely favors development over contention, unless something clicks quickly.

11. Dallas Wings

Dallas remains mired in struggle, going 0-2 in Week 11. Yet, there’s promise in rookie Paige Bueckers, named both June and July Rookie of the Month, and one of only two players in the league to rank in the top 10 in points, assists, and steals.

Despite defensive deficiencies, interior gaps, and recent trades like the departure of DiJonai Carrington, Bueckers continues to shine. The Wings are clearly in rebuild mode, but with Bueckers at the helm, the future could be brighter than the present.

12. Chicago Sky

The Sky's season remains mired in poor results, with Week 11 extending their losing streak to eight games. Without the presence of Angel Reese, who recently became the fastest-ever to reach 500 points and rebounds and logged a triple-double, the trend stands no chance of being reversed.

Further complicating matters, Courtney Vandersloot suffered a season-ending ACL injury early on, and head coach Tyler Marsh is partway into his first WNBA year amid deeper cultural reconstructions. This is building from scratch — at both the coaching and roster levels — but getting a piece like Reese back on the court from a back injury would offer glimpses of hope.

13. Connecticut Sun

The Sun remain mired in a difficult season, but last week held some dramatic undertones. On August 10, they were outscored by the Aces, falling 94-86 despite strong efforts from Marina Mabrey (22 points) and Saniya Rivers (17 off the bench). That loss extended their winless record on the road this trip, underscoring the uphill battle they face.

It comes on the heels of a recent bright spot in early July when Connecticut upset the Storm 93-83, ending a 10-game skid. Tina Charles starred with a commanding 29-point, 11-rebound double-double, aided by Saniya Rivers, Jacy Sheldon, and Bria Hartley in a 27‑9 fourth-quarter run.

Despite flashes of skill and leadership from veteran Charles and first-year head coach Rachid Meziane, the Sun’s season struggles continue to weigh heavily. Their focus remains on development, rebuilding, and teaching. Such flashes of competitiveness may not salvage their season, but they may build something meaningful for the future.

Week 11 revealed the WNBA's shifting tectonic plates. The Minnesota Lynx remain the exemplary model: Balanced, deep, tradition-rich, and internalized for winning. The Eastern Conference has an increasingly competitive trio in Dream, Fever, and Liberty, with health and cohesion tilting the scales weekly.

In the West, teams like Mercury, Sparks, Storm, Aces, Valkyries, and Mystics are locked in a tight brawl for seeding, glory, and relevance. At the same time, Dallas, Connecticut, and Chicago are rebuilding, but with individual excellence and developmental narratives offering promising intrigue.

As the postseason looms, Week 11 provides a wealth of storylines, momentum, injury, emergence, and resilience that underscore why this 2025 WNBA season may be one of the most enthralling yet.