The 2025 WNBA season has concluded its fifth week, and it might've been the wildest one yet. After early dominance from the likes of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, some of the cracks in teams' armor are starting to show as injuries pile up. Top teams faltering has also cleared the way for some “underdogs” to emerge and steal the spotlight. Let's take a look at how much has shifted around the league in Week 5's WNBA power rankings.
What a week it was 🎬
Started with buzzer beaters that had us on the edge of our seats, followed by big time blocks and tough dimes… all building up to the reveal of our Commissioner's Cup finalists: Fever vs. Lynx
This is your #BestOf Week 5 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LDjAgOOxzz
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2025
1. Minnesota Lynx (12-1, =)
The Lynx have surged into first place behind a combination of elite discipline, balance, and elite individual performance, proven best by the fact that they've been able to hold down the WNBA's No. 1 spot with team leader Napheesa Collier out due to injury. Minnesota boasts one of the best offenses and defenses in the league, with its defensive rotations and team chemistry looking impeccable.
Minnesota's ability to support Collier in her absence with efficient guard play and strong rebounding, notably from Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, has made this team nearly impossible to slow down. The Lynx haven’t just been winning, they’ve been dominating, making them the W's clear top squad.
2. Seattle Storm (9-5, +3)
The Storm have subtly but forcefully climbed the standings with efficient play on both ends of the court. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have led a balanced offense that complements their league-best perimeter defense. Seattle has won three straight, including an impressive performance over a depleted Liberty squad. The Storm’s chemistry, depth, and smart execution in clutch moments make them dangerous, especially in nail-biting games. With a healthy core and a strong defensive identity, Seattle has the potential to leap up even further.
3. Phoenix Mercury (11-4, +3)
There are barely any teams hotter right now than the Mercury, who are riding a five-game winning streak and emerging as a surprising powerhouse in the Western Conference. Their recent wins over top teams, including the Liberty and Lynx, signal that this is a team with legitimate championship potential.
Behind stars like Satou Sabally, a lockdown defense, and a fast-paced transition offense, Phoenix’s cohesion is the most impressive transformation from last season. Strong play from returning standouts Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas has added another level of fire to the team, and if they maintain their defensive intensity and bench production, the Mercury could make a deep playoff push.
4. New York Liberty (10-3, -2)Article Continues Below
The Liberty started the season hot and still sit atop the Eastern Conference, but Week 5 brought a lot of adversity to the Big Apple. Despite an impressive 10–0 conference record, they now face lineup uncertainty due to Jonquel Jones’ injury, which will keep her out for 4–6 weeks, and additional neck issues for Sabrina Ionescu don't help — and not to mention Leonie Fiebich, who's missing from the squad due to EuroBasket.
Breanna Stewart remains elite, putting the team on her back with her scoring, rebounding, and rim protection. However, the Liberty’s upcoming stretch of road games against the Golden State Valkyries, Mercury, and Atlanta Dream will test their depth, durability, and resilience. If the Liberty can hold steady while healing, they’ll remain serious title contenders.
5. Atlanta Dream (10-4, -2)
The Dream have taken a massive and unexpected step forward in 2025, looking like a legitimate top-four team. Brittney Griner’s interior presence and Allisha Gray’s perimeter efficiency have made them a balanced threat. They’ve dropped some close games, like a blown 17-point lead against New York, but the Dream have shown they can hang with elite teams.
Atlanta has been particularly strong defensively and is trending upward, going on to bounce back from that Liberty loss with two wins over the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. If their young core, especially rookie Te-Hina Paopao, continues progressing, the Dream could become this season’s biggest surprise in the East.
6. Golden State Valkyries (7-6, +1)
The Valkyries' inaugural season is off to an incredible start. Sitting above .500 and holding their own in a deep Western Conference, the Valkyries have electrified the Bay Area. Their home games at Chase Center, affectionately nicknamed “Ballhalla,” have been sellouts, giving them a distinct advantage. They’ve struggled slightly on the road, but their defensive commitment and ball movement are impressive for an expansion team. With rising stars and excellent coaching, this team is ahead of schedule. A playoff berth isn’t out of the question.
7. Las Vegas Aces (6-7, +1)
The defending champions have not looked themselves this season, mostly due to injuries. A’ja Wilson remains dominant, but the absence of key rotation players like Chelsea Gray, Megan Gustafson, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus has hampered rhythm. The Aces’ offensive cohesion, once a hallmark, has sputtered. They’ve recently snapped a losing streak and are beginning to regain momentum, but their inconsistency and defensive lapses are cause for concern. Still, with their championship pedigree, it would be unwise to write them off entirely.
8. Indiana Fever (6-7, -4)
Despite massive hype coming into the season, the Fever have stumbled out of the gate. Caitlin Clark’s brilliance has flashed—triple-doubles and deep threes abound—but her efficiency and turnovers remain an issue. Aliyah Boston has also struggled to regain her All-Star form. However, recent wins suggest the Fever are improving. The key is consistency, particularly on defense and in closing games. If Clark finds rhythm and the team gets healthier, Indiana could still challenge for a playoff spot.
9. Washington Mystics (6-8, +2)
The Mystics are one of the league’s most puzzling teams. Early injuries to rookies Georgia Amoore and Aaliyah Edwards stunted their momentum, but they’ve held steady behind Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin. There’s a lot of youth and promise here, including solid showings from Sonia Citron and Cameron Brink before her injury. While inconsistent, Washington’s effort level remains high, and if their young pieces develop, they could become a dangerous lower-seed playoff team by year’s end.
10. Dallas Wings (3-12, +3)
Rookie sensation Paige Bueckers is already breaking records, becoming the fastest rookie to 200 points and 50 assists. However, her brilliance hasn’t translated to team success. Dallas struggles on defense, with poor communication and transition defense exposing them repeatedly. Their offense has shown signs of life, but they lack consistent secondary scoring. The future is bright with Bueckers, but the present is clearly a developmental phase.
11. Chicago Sky (3-10, -2)
The Sky’s rebuilding efforts were hit hard with the loss of veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot to a season-ending injury. However, Angel Reese has emerged as a foundational piece, recently posting the first triple-double of her career. While wins are hard to come by, the Sky are developing a strong young core. The team’s rebounding and interior play are bright spots, but without a floor general, the offense lacks fluidity. The rebuild will take time, but the foundation is forming.
12. Los Angeles Sparks (4-10, -2)
To say the Sparks are struggling would be an understatement. Losing their newest star in Kelsey Plum for a few games was a big hit to the team, but things didn't improve once she returned against the Lynx.
The Sparks have tried to lean on Dearica Hamby and Rickea Jackson, but their offense is often stagnant and full of defensive lapses. Team chemistry hasn't seemed to set in yet, and the team's identity is still unclear. LA has shown flashes of grit, but so far, it looks like this year might turn into a development season focused on player growth rather than wins.
13. Connecticut Sun (2-12, -1)
After years as a playoff mainstay, the Sun have hit rock bottom. The departure of longtime veterans and a roster overhaul have left the team reeling. Fouling issues, poor shooting, and defensive lapses define their play so far. While a couple of rookies have shown promise, the rebuild is just beginning. The Sun are clearly playing for the lottery, and the focus must now shift to player development and culture building for the long-term.