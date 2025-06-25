The 2025 WNBA season has concluded its fifth week, and it might've been the wildest one yet. After early dominance from the likes of the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty, some of the cracks in teams' armor are starting to show as injuries pile up. Top teams faltering has also cleared the way for some “underdogs” to emerge and steal the spotlight. Let's take a look at how much has shifted around the league in Week 5's WNBA power rankings.

What a week it was 🎬 Started with buzzer beaters that had us on the edge of our seats, followed by big time blocks and tough dimes… all building up to the reveal of our Commissioner's Cup finalists: Fever vs. Lynx This is your #BestOf Week 5 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LDjAgOOxzz — WNBA (@WNBA) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

1. Minnesota Lynx (12-1, =)

The Lynx have surged into first place behind a combination of elite discipline, balance, and elite individual performance, proven best by the fact that they've been able to hold down the WNBA's No. 1 spot with team leader Napheesa Collier out due to injury. Minnesota boasts one of the best offenses and defenses in the league, with its defensive rotations and team chemistry looking impeccable.

Minnesota's ability to support Collier in her absence with efficient guard play and strong rebounding, notably from Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, has made this team nearly impossible to slow down. The Lynx haven’t just been winning, they’ve been dominating, making them the W's clear top squad.

2. Seattle Storm (9-5, +3)

The Storm have subtly but forcefully climbed the standings with efficient play on both ends of the court. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike have led a balanced offense that complements their league-best perimeter defense. Seattle has won three straight, including an impressive performance over a depleted Liberty squad. The Storm’s chemistry, depth, and smart execution in clutch moments make them dangerous, especially in nail-biting games. With a healthy core and a strong defensive identity, Seattle has the potential to leap up even further.

3. Phoenix Mercury (11-4, +3)

There are barely any teams hotter right now than the Mercury, who are riding a five-game winning streak and emerging as a surprising powerhouse in the Western Conference. Their recent wins over top teams, including the Liberty and Lynx, signal that this is a team with legitimate championship potential.

Behind stars like Satou Sabally, a lockdown defense, and a fast-paced transition offense, Phoenix’s cohesion is the most impressive transformation from last season. Strong play from returning standouts Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas has added another level of fire to the team, and if they maintain their defensive intensity and bench production, the Mercury could make a deep playoff push.

4. New York Liberty (10-3, -2)

The Liberty started the season hot and still sit atop the Eastern Conference, but Week 5 brought a lot of adversity to the Big Apple. Despite an impressive 10–0 conference record, they now face lineup uncertainty due to Jonquel Jones’ injury, which will keep her out for 4–6 weeks, and additional neck issues for Sabrina Ionescu don't help — and not to mention Leonie Fiebich, who's missing from the squad due to EuroBasket.

Breanna Stewart remains elite, putting the team on her back with her scoring, rebounding, and rim protection. However, the Liberty’s upcoming stretch of road games against the Golden State Valkyries, Mercury, and Atlanta Dream will test their depth, durability, and resilience. If the Liberty can hold steady while healing, they’ll remain serious title contenders.

5. Atlanta Dream (10-4, -2)

The Dream have taken a massive and unexpected step forward in 2025, looking like a legitimate top-four team. Brittney Griner’s interior presence and Allisha Gray’s perimeter efficiency have made them a balanced threat. They’ve dropped some close games, like a blown 17-point lead against New York, but the Dream have shown they can hang with elite teams.

Atlanta has been particularly strong defensively and is trending upward, going on to bounce back from that Liberty loss with two wins over the Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky. If their young core, especially rookie Te-Hina Paopao, continues progressing, the Dream could become this season’s biggest surprise in the East.

6. Golden State Valkyries (7-6, +1)

The Valkyries' inaugural season is off to an incredible start. Sitting above .500 and holding their own in a deep Western Conference, the Valkyries have electrified the Bay Area. Their home games at Chase Center, affectionately nicknamed “Ballhalla,” have been sellouts, giving them a distinct advantage. They’ve struggled slightly on the road, but their defensive commitment and ball movement are impressive for an expansion team. With rising stars and excellent coaching, this team is ahead of schedule. A playoff berth isn’t out of the question.