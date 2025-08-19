With just a few weeks remaining in the 2025 WNBA regular season, the league's 13 teams are jockeying for playoff position, pride, and momentum heading into the postseason. The year has delivered no shortage of storylines, from the Minnesota Lynx’s wire-to-wire dominance, to the Las Vegas Aces’ stunning resurgence, to the heartbreaking injuries that reshaped contenders like the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.

This year also marked the debut of the Golden State Valkyries, who’ve done more than just hold their own in a loaded Western Conference. As the playoff picture crystallizes and the margins for error grow slimmer, we’re taking a fresh look at where each franchise stands. Let's see how all 13 WNBA teams stack up entering the final stretch of the 2025 season.

1. Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx reinforce why they’re the WNBA’s best team heading into the playoffs. They have not only clinched a playoff berth, but they've done so in dominant fashion, demonstrating elite consistency and depth. The Lynx's six-game win streak and a dominant 9-1 record over their last 10 games speak volumes about their consistency. Head coach Cheryl Reeve’s squad blends offensive firepower and defense, and even with MVP-caliber player Napheesa Collier sidelined due to injury, Minnesota remains elite on both ends of the court.

In their latest win over the New York Liberty, standout contributions from stars Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, and new addition DiJonai Carrington sealed a close win. Their defensive rating is the best in the league, only rivaled by the Phoenix Mercury. Beyond their on-court dominance, Minnesota’s culture of depth and role clarity under Cheryl Reeve continues to shine, making them the most complete team in the league heading into the home stretch.

2. Atlanta Dream

The Dream's momentum has catapulted them to second overall, and their unstoppable 8-2 run over the last 10 games and efficient defense suggest they may be the most formidable challenger to Minnesota. Atlanta is in full stride, and he team's balance on both ends is turning heads.

With the team having to withstand injuries to players like Rhyne Howard and, most recently, Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray has carried the team. But since Howard's return in recent weeks, she and Gray combined for standout performances — including in the Dream's 85-75 win over Seattle — highlighting their offensive firepower and resiliency. Their tough slate of upcoming games against top-tier rivals in the Aces, Lynx, and New York Liberty will test their mettle.

3. Las Vegas Aces

The Aces are on an undeniable roll, winning seven straight games, climbing the standings fast, and roaring back into postseason contention. Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson has been unstoppable, averaging 26.1 points and 13.3 rebounds during the run while leading the league in points and rebounds during the surge.

This resurgence has all the makings of a compelling sports storyline and can't be ignored. The Aces' offensive cohesion, led by Wilson and Chelsea Gray, makes them lightning-fast and dangerous. Las Vegas looked out of it earlier in the season but now poses a serious playoff threat, asserting its will with both potent offense and resilience.

4. New York Liberty

Once blazing hotter than anyone, the Liberty have stumbled since their franchise-best 9-0 start. Injuries to Breanna Stewart and Nyara Sabally have complicated matters, and subpar rebounding and defense have dragged their form down.

Their depth, led by All-Star Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Emma Meesseman, and other contributors, positions them well for the postseason on paper, but their recent 86-80 loss against the Lynx revealed cracks in discipline and execution. New York had far fewer free throw attempts — 8 vs. Minnesota’s 33 — and slow starts have become a recurring issue.

Liberty's experience and coaching have kept them competitive, but they’ve had a few slips that dropped them just behind Atlanta in the East and the WNBA power rankings. As key matchups loom, the Liberty need to address these weaknesses and quickly.

5. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury have remained competitive. Their bench and supporting cast, especially Alyssa Thomas, have stepped up to take over the starring roles since the team lost legends in Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi last offseason. Star Satou Sabally has been a key catalyst, averaging 19.1 points and leading a robust performance through the midseason.

Phoenix’s defensive efficiency ranks just behind Minnesota, and they have the offense to keep pace. The Mercury remain a serious threat to bump into the top four, thanks to their high-powered offense and veteran savvy. As the postseason nears, they remain a legitimate dark‑horse threat.

6. Golden State Valkyries

As a debuting expansion team, the Valkyries are showing remarkable poise. They've lifted their 3-point percentage by nearly 7% over 15 games, now ranking among the league’s best. They have the look of a “bubble” team — scrappy, disciplined, and playing with enough firepower to stay close in games.

With reliable shooting from players like standouts Cecilia Zandalasini and Veronica Burton, this team has carved out a fierce identity that could surprise a few teams in the playoffs. The Valkyries remain steadily competitive and could steal a higher playoff spot if others falter.

7. Indiana Fever

The Fever continues to limp to the regular-season finish line. Without All-Star Caitlin Clark and now losing Sophie Cunningham mid-game, they managed to erase a 21-point deficit against the Connecticut Sun to record the largest comeback in franchise history. Kelsey Mitchell’s 38-point explosion led the charge in OT, but it's a concern that the Fever fell that far behind the league-worst Sun to begin with, especially since their depleted lineup has bested better teams in recent weeks. As four crucial playing pieces are currently out indefinitely, Indiana has to come up with a long-term game plan if it wants to hang on to its playoff spot.

Head coach Stephanie White said she has high hopes for Clark's return, but it still wouldn't be a good idea to rush the reigning Rookie of the Year back too soon. If the Fever were to pull that move and go all in on making the postseason, they'd be setting themselves up for failure by using up their star power before it matters most. It also doesn't help that they have a meeting with the league-leading Lynx coming up this week, but it's also a chance for Indiana to prove its team resilience still exists with new additions Odyssey Sims and Kyra Lambert in the mix.

8. Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks have been slowly climbing lately in their tight battle for the eighth seed. With Cameron Brink back and a balanced offense where all starters can score, they’ve started to establish an identity.

Kelsey Plum's leadership and Julie Allemand’s playmaking have elevated the group. Still, they remain behind Indiana by a slim margin — but that might not be the case for long.

9. Seattle Storm

The Storm is still hovering near the playoff cusp, but they have slightly more life in them than they did a week ago. They’ve had offensive inconsistencies, but their defense remains a foundation to build on. The strategic trade for Brittney Sykes has started to pay off, and a pivotal upcoming road trip will determine whether they break upward or continue to slip from contention. Any late-season slip-ups could push them out of playoff range.

10. Washington Mystics

Undergoing a rebuild, Washington leaned into youth and future assets, trading stars like Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards for draft capital and elevating the roles of rookies like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Shakira Austin fueled a win over LA, and her strong play will be central to their vision moving forward. Despite this shift into rebuild mode and moving development to the forefront, the Mystics remain in competitive spirit.

11. Dallas Wings

Dallas’s season looks firmly over. Defensively, they’ve been shredded, conceding over 200 points in their last two games. A'ja Wilson alone dropped 34 on them in their latest blowout. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the Wings, and they’ve struggled to string together quality stretches. Their playoff hopes are essentially gone, and the rest of the season may be about development and evaluating the future.

Yet, the Wings have a bright spot. Rookie Paige Bueckers just became the fastest in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 100 assists, a notable franchise and league milestone. Youth is their focus, and Bueckers offers something to build around.

12. Chicago Sky

Chicago’s season has unraveled. A major blow included the loss of veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot for the year to an ACL tear and, more recently, Angel Reese to injury. Rosters were reshuffled, but the Sky have continued to falter since, and wins have been scarce, resulting in their current brutal eight-game losing skid. A redirection seems necessary for next season, which is all the Sky are focused on since their 2025 WNBA campaign feels firmly in the rearview mirror.

13. Connecticut Sun

Firmly at the bottom, only the Sun are officially ruled firmly out of playoff contention so far. They entered the season after the unprecedented collapse of their entire previous starting lineup, and although they've had surprising moments here and there, the toll that offloading took on the franchise has shown all season. The sparks of potential Connecticut has shown remain isolated amid broader struggles. Organizational uncertainty, possible relocation, and ownership shifts only add layers of instability.

As we head towards the end of the regular season, the playoff picture is taking shape: Minnesota's firmly in control, Atlanta and New York are jockeying for premium seeding, and Las Vegas and Phoenix are proving to be dangerous momentum threats. On the fringes, Indiana, Golden State, Seattle, and LA are also offering compelling arcs.

With playoff seeding tightening by the day and multiple teams just a game or two apart, the final stretch of the 2025 WNBA season promises high drama and career-defining moments. While Minnesota appears untouchable at the top, teams like Atlanta, Golden State, and Las Vegas are surging at just the right time, bringing depth, experience, and elite star power into the playoff hunt. On the other end, rebuilding teams like Dallas and Connecticut face tough questions about their futures and roster directions, while fringe teams like Seattle and LA scramble for every last win.

If this season has shown anything, it's that no lead is safe and no storyline is set in stone. With rosters peaking, rivalries heating up, and a playoff format that rewards momentum, the WNBA is not only primed for a wild finish but also possibly one of the most unpredictable postseasons in recent memory.